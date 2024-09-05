Inside Barack Obama's History With Marijuana

On the surface he may have a squeaky clean exterior, but there's a shady side to Barack Obama, such as indulging in drugs in his youth. Long before he was president, Obama admitted in his 1995 memoir "Dreams of My Father" that he smoked marijuana in high school. "[I smoked] in a white classmate's sparkling new van," the former POTUS wrote (via ABC News). Obama did not smoke joints just to fit in. "I got high for just the opposite effect, something that could push questions of who I was out of my mind," he wrote (via NBC News). More details of Obama's marijuana usage were revealed while he was in office.

When he was in high school, Obama and friends were part of a crew dubbed "the Choom Gang" who had a few inventive games when smoking up. "Barry Obama was known for starting a few pot-smoking trends," writer David Maraniss wrote in the 2012 biography "Barack Obama: The Story," (via ABC News). The group often rolled around in a Volkswagen minibus they called the "Choom Wagon." To best utilize their weed, Obama and his friends used to hotbox their ride. "When they were chooming in a car all the windows had to be rolled up so no smoke blew out and went to waste," Maraniss wrote.

According to the biography, Obama was often eager to cut in during a weed circle. "[H]e often elbowed his way in, out of turn, shouted 'Intercepted!,' and took an extra hit," Maraniss wrote. Smoking weed was not limited to Obama's childhood, as he also imbibed in college.