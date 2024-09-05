Halle Berry's Most Skin-Baring Outfits Ever

Some of Halle Berry's most memorable movie moments have involved showing a little skin, so it only makes sense that she embraces a less-is-best philosophy when it comes to fashion. Berry slipped on an orange bikini and became the Ursula Andress of a new era in "Die Another Day," and she gave Catwoman's costume a makeover that showcased how prowling around like a feline strengthens the core. She even got nekkid with Billy Bob Thorton in "Monster's Ball." Her raw vulnerability earned her an Oscar, and she accepted her award in an unforgettable dress.

Has any semi-sheer gown ever looked as sophisticated as the Elie Saab work of art that Berry wore to the 2002 Academy Awards? She made revealing her belly button on the red carpet look regal, and her hourglass figure was exquisitely accentuated by the merlot fabric draped around her hips. The intricate floral embroidery on the bust was a gorgeous finishing touch. "[It] made me feel uniquely myself," Berry told Vogue. It was a heck of a gown to make history in as the first Black woman to win a best actress Oscar. She'd come such a long way from wearing her prom dress to compete in the Miss World beauty pageant.

While Berry's Oscars moment was iconic, she has bared a lot more skin on the red carpet over the years. To quote a 007 theme song in honor of her Bond girl past, "Nobody does it better."