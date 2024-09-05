Halle Berry's Most Skin-Baring Outfits Ever
Some of Halle Berry's most memorable movie moments have involved showing a little skin, so it only makes sense that she embraces a less-is-best philosophy when it comes to fashion. Berry slipped on an orange bikini and became the Ursula Andress of a new era in "Die Another Day," and she gave Catwoman's costume a makeover that showcased how prowling around like a feline strengthens the core. She even got nekkid with Billy Bob Thorton in "Monster's Ball." Her raw vulnerability earned her an Oscar, and she accepted her award in an unforgettable dress.
Has any semi-sheer gown ever looked as sophisticated as the Elie Saab work of art that Berry wore to the 2002 Academy Awards? She made revealing her belly button on the red carpet look regal, and her hourglass figure was exquisitely accentuated by the merlot fabric draped around her hips. The intricate floral embroidery on the bust was a gorgeous finishing touch. "[It] made me feel uniquely myself," Berry told Vogue. It was a heck of a gown to make history in as the first Black woman to win a best actress Oscar. She'd come such a long way from wearing her prom dress to compete in the Miss World beauty pageant.
While Berry's Oscars moment was iconic, she has bared a lot more skin on the red carpet over the years. To quote a 007 theme song in honor of her Bond girl past, "Nobody does it better."
Halle Berry let us see that thong th-thong, thong, thong
At the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, Halle Berry answered Sisqó's clarion call by rocking a cheeky little number that appeared to leave the top of a thong exposed. She could have been the rapper's musical muse when she posed in her dress, so scandalous, with a look in her eyes, so devilish.
The fashion at the MTV Movie Awards is always fun, and Berry nailed the assignment in her beaded bralette top and matching skirt. She gave us color, pattern, leg, and a whole lot of toned torso. The Christina Aguilera classic "Genie in a Bottle" came out one year before "The Thong Song," and the flirty fringe on Berry's top seemed very much inspired by the looks that the low-rise queen rocked in her music video for the bop.
However, Berry wasn't thinking about one-hit wonders of the '00s or pop princesses when she picked out her outfit. She told Vogue that she fell in love with the look as soon as she tried it on. She was initially worried about fashion critics finding fault with the exuberant ensemble, but she recalled, "I also started to realize during this time that I had to be authentically myself and wore something that one, I could carry, and that I felt good in."
The nude illusion dress that Halle Berry changed her mind about
For the 2002 Hollywood premiere of "Die Another Day," Halle Berry walked the red carpet in a design that was daring for its time. While naked dresses are ubiquitous on the red carpet these days, it seems that some minds were blown by Berry's nude mini dress covered with sequins arranged in swirling patterns. The woman behind the look, Aussie designer Collette Dinnigan, told the Daily Mail, "All these American breakfast TV shows were calling saying, 'Was Halle not wearing underwear?'" However, Berry's dress wasn't quite as naked as it seemed — the lining was just a near-perfect match with her skin color.
Still, Berry's exposed cleavage and legs were no illusion, and she apparently had to muster up some courage to step out in the form-fitting frock. Dinnigan recalled Berry's stylist calling her and requesting the dress. The stylist said that she was preoccupied at the time; she took the call while shopping for toilet paper.
Dinnigan was in the process of moving and didn't want to go through the hassle of getting the dress to Berry, as she didn't believe the actor would wear it, anyway. But she was convinced to deliver it — only to later be told that Berry had chosen a different dress. So, imagine Dinnigan's shock when she was bombarded with calls complimenting her work. Berry didn't regret her change of heart. "Halle wrote me a card saying, 'Thank you, you made me step out of my comfort zone,'" the designer recalled.
Making hearts race with well-placed lace
Miss Mary Mack Mack Mack. All dressed in red and black, black, black. With lace doilies, doilies, doilies. All down her crack, crack, crack. The strapless Reem Acra gown Halle Berry wore at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards was a showstopper from both the front and back, thanks to sheer panels that showcased her glutes and quads.
It's incredible that she looked like that a whole decade after Esquire named her the sexiest woman alive. In her 2008 interview with the magazine, Berry revealed that she was noticing the same thing we all were: She was just getting better with age. She also dropped some wisdom that will make you love her even more. "Sexy is not about wearing sexy clothes or shaking your booty until you damn near get hip dysplasia; it's about knowing that sexiness is a state of mind — a comfortable state of being," she said. Preach!
Berry didn't just bring her sexy state of mind with her when she attended the NAACP Image Awards. She'd been training hard for her role in "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum," so her best accessory was her action-hero physique. As reported by The List, she spent half a year learning martial arts and said of the results, "I have never been in better shape, mentally and physically. ... "Chad [Stahelski, director] got me into the best shape of my life, so why not show it off?"
She rang in the New Year right
Halle Berry might just share the best thirst traps in Hollywood, with a great example being the Instagram photo she posted in 2024 to ring in the New Year. She was wearing a black lace bodysuit, platform open-toed heels, and a gold blazer that matched the interior of the elevator she was standing in. Only Berry could bring business casual to the boudoir and pull it off so effortlessly. Also, starting the New Year pantsless has to be a sure sign that it's going to be a good one, right? On top of kicking 2024 off looking the way she does, Berry's relationship with Van Hunt was still going strong, and she got a lot of love from her fans.
The "X-Men" star's followers found her post aspirational and iconic. "Halle's out here breaking the internet on Day 1! LFG!!!!!!" wrote celebrity personal trainer Jeanette Jenkins. "One thing so inspiring about you Ms Berry is your fearless representation of how age doesn't matter when it comes to rocking outfits!" gushed another commenter.
In 2023, Berry told Women's Health that she was in menopause — and feeling empowered. "I'm my best self now that I reached 56 years old. ... I have zero blanks to give anymore," she said. She definitely captured that vibe with her pantsless ensemble, but if people weren't so prudish, they'd probably be seeing even more skin on her Instagram page. "If the world wouldn't persecute me, I'd take nude pictures every day of the week," she told Vogue in 2010.
Remember when Halle Berry had a lingerie line?
At the premiere of their 2024 comedy "The Union," there was absolutely no unity between Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg's outfits. Wahlberg looked like he was waiting in line for a Wahlburger in activewear and sneakers. But if he was worried about being underdressed, he shouldn't have been — no one was looking at him, anyway.
Berry ensured that all eyes were on her in a black, lingerie-inspired dress. It featured a sheer skirt, built-in bodysuit, and floral lace details. A pair of Mary Jane pumps with pointed toes completed her look. The ensemble served as a reminder of the time Berry got in the lingerie biz by selling sexy skivvies at Target. During a 2014 event promoting the brand, Scandale Paris, Berry shared some lingerie lessons from the fabulous French. "They're not gonna get caught in the emergency room not prepared," she said, per Glamour. "If they cut their clothes off, they're gonna be fabulous under there." But what if your clothes are your lingerie?
We can't all look as comfortable in a lingerie dress as Berry, but we can always hope that Father Time will gift us with a confidence boost that will give us the courage to try. "One of the benefits of aging — there are many — but one of them is you just start to not give a f*** anymore," Berry told Harper's Bazaar in 2021. "Excuse my French. But you just start to not give a f***!"