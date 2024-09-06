The Sad Reality Of Jen Shah's Marriage From Behind Bars
Once upon a time, "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" viewers saw a ton of Jen Shah and her husband Sharrieff Shah's relationship. However, Jen has since gone to prison, meaning we no longer have a glimpse into their bond. Not to worry, though — based on what has been shared with the world, Sharrieff has gone above and beyond in helping his wife of three decades feel more at ease in her new reality.
When Jen first went to prison, she wrote in a diary entry that she felt she didn't belong there. That entry was subsequently shared by Sharrieff via a website set up for the duration of her sentence. The journal piece saw Jen go into detail about how devastated she was to walk away from her husband and their youngest son on the day she reported to the Bryan Federal Prison Camp. "I want to run back into my husband's arms because I know he will make this nightmare end," she wrote. Of course, that wasn't possible, and her second journal entry detailed how devastated she'd been at not being able to contact Sharrieff the following day, even though she'd had a PAC (or personal access code), which should have meant she was able to. "My eyes are filling up with tears. I go to the bathroom and cry so no one will see me," she wrote.
A massive blow, no doubt. Like we said, though, Sharrieff has also opened up about what he's done to remind Jen he loves her while she remains incarcerated.
Sharrieff went out of his way to give Jen a memorable birthday
Seven months after Jen Shah's second diary entry was published, her husband took to the website to share some words of his own. As he explained in the video uploaded to the page, Jen had just celebrated her first birthday behind bars, and he was determined to let her know how much her friends, family, and fans loved her — even if they weren't able to celebrate her in the way they normally would.
"Individuals who are incarcerated really need two things from those of us on the outside. One, they need to be assured they have not been forgotten. Two, they need our time," Sharrieff explained about what Jen's life in prison was really like. He then revealed that, in order to give Jen both of those things, he'd reached out to 50 of her nearest and dearest (it was her big 5-0, after all), asking them to share a message for her, which he'd pass along. Suffice it to say that Jen was deeply moved by the gesture. Sharrieff revealed that she sobbed for more than half of their allocated 10-minute phone call. "All I kept saying was, 'See, baby? We love you more than you think. You've not been forgotten,'" he shared.
Talk about a tear-jerker! Sharrieff is certainly dedicated to making sure his missus feels the love.
Sharrieff also encourages Jen to find joy wherever she can
Other than her first two diary entries, at the time of this writing, Jen Shah has only shared one other message with the world. That came in February 2024, in honor of the anniversary of her surrendering herself to Bryan Federal Prison Camp.
In the entry, again posted to the website he set up for her, Jen opened up about finding ways to find joy in her new day-to-day, noting that she'd been in the winning team for a Barbie-themed hair contest with other inmates. She also added that it was Sharrieff who encouraged her to look for ways to enjoy herself while she serves her term. "My husband tells me every morning that I have to fight for my happiness. He said it takes unimaginable courage to smile, and find joy and laughter despite my circumstances," she wrote. Sharrieff is a college football coach, so we're not shocked by the motivational words!
When Jen first began her sentence, there were reports that she'd spend one less year in prison. That means she's set to be released in 2028 instead of 2029. Of course, that's far from ideal for the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" alum, as she still has several years to go. However, it's pretty clear Sharrieff is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure she feels loved and finds joy in the meantime.