The Sad Reality Of Jen Shah's Marriage From Behind Bars

Once upon a time, "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" viewers saw a ton of Jen Shah and her husband Sharrieff Shah's relationship. However, Jen has since gone to prison, meaning we no longer have a glimpse into their bond. Not to worry, though — based on what has been shared with the world, Sharrieff has gone above and beyond in helping his wife of three decades feel more at ease in her new reality.

When Jen first went to prison, she wrote in a diary entry that she felt she didn't belong there. That entry was subsequently shared by Sharrieff via a website set up for the duration of her sentence. The journal piece saw Jen go into detail about how devastated she was to walk away from her husband and their youngest son on the day she reported to the Bryan Federal Prison Camp. "I want to run back into my husband's arms because I know he will make this nightmare end," she wrote. Of course, that wasn't possible, and her second journal entry detailed how devastated she'd been at not being able to contact Sharrieff the following day, even though she'd had a PAC (or personal access code), which should have meant she was able to. "My eyes are filling up with tears. I go to the bathroom and cry so no one will see me," she wrote.

A massive blow, no doubt. Like we said, though, Sharrieff has also opened up about what he's done to remind Jen he loves her while she remains incarcerated.