Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter And Camila Cabello's Love Triangle Drama Explained

Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello are single-handedly keeping the messy Hollywood love triangle industry alive. Especially now, since fans are convinced that Carpenter used her new "Short 'n' Sweet" album to toss a few potshots at her two fellow love-struck pop stars, who used to be a couple. And while the jury is still out on whether this relationship drama will ever evoke the obsessive fanfare of previous celeb love triangles, this trio inspired sleuthing fans to unearth the star-crossed easter eggs that could be hiding in their catalogs. But before we dive into some of the lyrical-based evidence that the stars wove into their music, here's a timeline of the respective "romances."

Mendes and Cabello spent the better part of two years in a very public, flashy romance, soundtracked by their handsy live renditions of their hit song, "Senorita," and other melodic pastimes. However, Mendes and Cabello parted ways in 2021, then seemingly doubled back with a steamy Coachella smooch in 2023. But it didn't lead to anything serious. "It wasn't even like a decision. I think you're just kind of like, 'Yeah this doesn't really ... it's not a fit — it doesn't feel right,'" Cabello said of their attempt to rebound during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. Situated awkwardly in the middle of the former's romantic journey was Shawn's brief aside with Carpenter, which he never owned up to. However, Carpenter's recollection, told through her music, suggests a much deeper bond.