Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter And Camila Cabello's Love Triangle Drama Explained
Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello are single-handedly keeping the messy Hollywood love triangle industry alive. Especially now, since fans are convinced that Carpenter used her new "Short 'n' Sweet" album to toss a few potshots at her two fellow love-struck pop stars, who used to be a couple. And while the jury is still out on whether this relationship drama will ever evoke the obsessive fanfare of previous celeb love triangles, this trio inspired sleuthing fans to unearth the star-crossed easter eggs that could be hiding in their catalogs. But before we dive into some of the lyrical-based evidence that the stars wove into their music, here's a timeline of the respective "romances."
Mendes and Cabello spent the better part of two years in a very public, flashy romance, soundtracked by their handsy live renditions of their hit song, "Senorita," and other melodic pastimes. However, Mendes and Cabello parted ways in 2021, then seemingly doubled back with a steamy Coachella smooch in 2023. But it didn't lead to anything serious. "It wasn't even like a decision. I think you're just kind of like, 'Yeah this doesn't really ... it's not a fit — it doesn't feel right,'" Cabello said of their attempt to rebound during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. Situated awkwardly in the middle of the former's romantic journey was Shawn's brief aside with Carpenter, which he never owned up to. However, Carpenter's recollection, told through her music, suggests a much deeper bond.
Sabrina Carpenter seems to be gloating about Shawn Mendes on her album
Sabrina Carpenter has filled her latest project with a few plausible references to her maybe-sorta romance with Shawn Mendes and her possible rift with Camila Cabello, and she's totally taken up the scorned lover mantle. However, unlike her mentor and Eras tour headliner Taylor Swift, whose lyrics have never been overtly suggestive, Carpenter shed the last bit of her Disney Channel image with her new tracks. "Taste," whether autobiographical or not, features a protagonist gloating about stealing the attention of someone else's partner. "You're wonderin' why half his clothes went missin' /My body's where they're at," she sang (via Genius). She continued, "I heard you're back together and if that's true/ You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you." Shots fired.
Based on the timeline, Mendes went back to Cabello after reportedly spending time together with Carpenter, and it definitely sounds as if she could be using her music to process their time together. However, the real kicker is the fact that people think that Jenna Ortega, whom Carpenter cast in the song's accompanying video, is the spitting image of Cabello. "And now we come to her recent music video release, 'Taste' where she hired Jenna Ortega, Also Known as Camila's Lookalike," one fan tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter. And while it's possible this casting wasn't intentional, given the other circumstantial evidence, it seems like Carpenter's shady song could be about Mendes.
Camila Cabello isn't shying away from the drama
While neither Shawn Mendes nor Camila Cabello has ever actually admitted that Sabrina Carpenter was someone that Mendes briefly courted during their break, there have been enough signs within their songs to suggest this possible love triangle is based on more than just fan obsession. For example, Cabello released a song in June 2024 where she explored similar concepts about a lover entertaining someone else. "She's cool, I heard / Won't act surprised, I saw the pictures / We're a house fire, for sure 'Hope it'll burn out, but it just gets bigger," she sang (via Genius). Like Carpenter, Cabello also embraced her petty side, continuing, "If she's so amazing /Why are you on this side of town?"
By the way, it seems that Cabello has decided not to shy away from any comparisons. On August 25, two days after Carpenter's album came out, Cabello took to TikTok to sing lyrics from the same track. However, what's more notable is the fact that Cabello had her hair, which she previously dyed blonde, styled in the vintage-era aesthetic that her supposed romantic rival has become famous for in recent years. And fans had a ton of fun pointing out the eerie similarities. "Thought this was Sabrina carpenter for a second," commented one fan, garnering over 32,000 likes. Another wrote, "Where did you get the inspo for your blonde hair with bangs??" And like, fair question.
Another? We wonder what Taylor Swift, who's friends with both, thinks!