Zac Efron Resurfaces After Tragic Pool Accident & Everyone Is Asking Questions

Zac Efron had fans buzzing after his first public appearance following his pool accident. The "Iron Claw" star injured himself diving into a pool in Ibiza, Spain in August when his chest hit the bottom, per TMZ. He was brought to the hospital where an X-ray was performed to ensure there was no water in his lungs, but was released shortly after. To alleviate any concern fans may have had about his health, Efron uploaded a workout selfie to his Instagram Stories the following day. A month later, Efron attended the amfAR Gala at the Venice International Film Festival where he sported a black tux, and was photographed rubbing elbows with fellow celebrities such as Richard Gere. While fans were happy to see the "17 Again" actor was fully recovered, the photos also had many asking questions.

When then photos of the actor at VIFF started circulating online, several fans wondered why Efron seemed to sustain so many scary injuries. "He keeps trying to break his face," an Instagram user wrote.

Zac Efron and Richard Gere photographed at the amfAR Gala in Venice. 📷 pic.twitter.com/xiMaqH033S — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) September 2, 2024

Besides concern for his health, the pictures led to another round of speculation that Efron had plastic surgery done. "Dude swimmed out with a new face," one Instagram user commented. "What new plastic surgery did he have because of that incident?" another asked. "With a whole new face once again," a fan snarkily added. Only a couple months earlier, multiple netizens had their eyebrows raised when they saw Efron's look for a new movie.