We Wanted To See Olivia Dunne Without Blond Hair & OMG

Olivia Dunne is as famed for her long blond locks as she is for her incredible flips, twists, and gravity-defying tumbling passes. However, when she first began competing, her hair was naturally brown. Dunne was a pre-teen back then, but she was already comfortable in front of the camera and ready to be in the spotlight. "She would work so hard to master a skill, and then she would want to get the perfect version on camera," her coach Jen Zappa told Elle in July 2023.

Dunne would post pics on Instagram and loved the attention they got. It gave her a taste of what she wanted in life, along with gymnastics, and it was the start of her social media career. "I remember I got my first professional pictures on a podium, and I was like, 'OMG, these are awesome! I want more of this in my life!'" Dunne said. "To be someone else's role model meant the world to me."

As an athlete, Dunne's hair needs to be practical for training and competing. That doesn't mean she skimps on style and substance, though. Dunne often posts hair tutorials, such as how to create a sloppy bun, in addition to sharing her daily hair routine and tips. Still, they're all done with her trademark fair hair. We wanted to see what Dunne would look like without the blonde, and OMG! Check it out!