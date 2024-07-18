The Likely Reason Olivia Dunne Isn't On The USA Gymnastics' Paris Olympics Team

There's no question that Olivia Dunne has become one of the faces of the U.S. gymnastics scene, so it may come as a surprise to many that she's not set to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games. However, Dunne wasn't one of the athletes snubbed from the Paris Olympics. Quite the contrary, she revealed back in 2021 that she had no plans to compete in the world's biggest sporting event. The reason? Her health came first.

Dunne made it clear that she wasn't hoping to qualify for the Olympics in an episode of the "BFFs: Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards & Bri Chickenfry" podcast. This, despite pointing out that she actually had been on track to try out at one point. "I was an elite gymnast, which meant you were training for the Olympics," she explained. However, a few years into her career, she injured herself. "I got hurt when I was about, I think, 15 or 16 years old. My bone had, like, died in my ankle, and it fractured. ... I was like, maybe this isn't for me anymore," she recounted.

While that may sound like a tragic detail for Dunne, she certainly doesn't see it that way. For starters, she told "BFFs" that shifting her focus away from elite gymnastics meant she could prioritize her own wellbeing. More recently, she doubled down on that in a video compilation of Olympics hopefuls injuring themselves, posted to TikTok. "Snubbed fr," she joked in the caption. No regrets detected!