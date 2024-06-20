Tragic Details About Gymnast Olivia Dunne

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Olivia Dunne's destiny as a gymnast was seemingly written in the stars. As a 3-year-old girl, Dunne became interested in gymnastics, soon proving too skilled for her age. "I remember being quite strong for a three-year-old. I can barely even think about doing right now at 20 years old," she recounted in a 2023 interview with Elle. Gymnastics was, however, not the only thing Dunne fell in love with at an early age.

Barely two years after Instagram launched, Dunne joined the social media platform. "I was 10 or 11, and there were younger girls looking up to me, and people starting to recognize me. To be someone else's role model meant the world to me," she explained to the publication.

As she grew as a gymnast, Dunne also built an online community. At the time of writing, Dunne, who joined the LSU Tigers in 2020, is the most-followed college athlete on social media, with over 13 million followers across all platforms. While she spent several years building her brand, it wasn't until 2021, when the NCAA announced the NIL deal, that Dunne's efforts seemingly started to pay off. "That's the moment my life changed," the LSU star admitted in an interview with People. With a whopping net worth of $3.5 million, Dunne was named the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA in 2023. But while Dunne has enjoyed great success in her career, like many others, the star athlete has had her fair share of troubles.