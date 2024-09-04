Trump's Views On Son Barron's Social Life Are Totally Opposite Of What Everyone Thinks
Even though Donald Trump paints a rosy picture of his relationship with Barron Trump, there seems to be a disconnect between the pair. The former POTUS believes that his youngest son is more social, and has more sway than he actually does. "He's very much captivated the attention of the public," Donald said about Barron when speaking to the Daily Mail on September 3. He mentioned how Barron urged him to get on Adin Ross's podcasts among others. "Some people that I wasn't so familiar with ... He knows every one of them." After the one-time president appeared on Ross's show, people speculated online that the presidential hopeful had possibly created the narrative, or that Barron simply informed his father about Ross's popularity.
There's also the relationship with Bo Loudon, Barron's self-proclaimed best friend. Loudon is an online conservative influencer, who has championed his relationship with the Trumps at every turn. In July, Loudon uploaded a video to X, formerly Twitter, of Barron receiving a "standing ovation" at a rally after being introduced by his dad. Reportedly, Donald has been open to ideas from his son and Loudon. "He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign aides wouldn't have much of a clue about," a source told the Daily Mail in August.
In April, Loudon uploaded a photo of himself, Barron, and Donald to Instagram. While the influencer and Donald flashed giant smiles, Barron remained stone-faced. It appeared the friendship with Loudon could be one-sided, which checked out with reports from Barron's classmates who claim he was more of a lone wolf than the social butterfly his father had painted him.
Barron Trump did not hang out with friends after school
After Barron Trump graduated high school, a former classmate at Oxbridge Academy opened up about how it was to attend school with the son of Donald Trump. According to the classmate, Barron had an outgoing personality, but chose to remain solo for the most part. "He was also very mysterious. He never attended football games or dances. I don't think he met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates," the told the Daily Mail in July. They added that Barron did not date, or at least disclose to anyone that "he had a girlfriend." A major factor that impeded on Barron's social life was that he was accompanied by Secret Service agents.
On September 4, the New York Post reported that Donald's son was attending classes at New York University. Barron had Secret Service with him as he went to his first day of classes. Prior to that, news of Barron's security detail at college had leaked. Former Secret Service agent Paul Eckloff spoke to The Independent in August about the assignment agents had of protecting the former president's son, while letting him enjoy his time at college. "Many kids are experiencing an independent life for the first time, and having Secret Service can hamper that," Eckloff said. "I think you'd rather have your college experience impacted a little than be kidnapped," he added.
If Barron had a tough time getting close to fellow students in high school, it does not seem that he'll have much better luck in his post-secondary tenure. Perhaps it has to do with Melania Trump being "very protective" of her son, as People reported March 2023.