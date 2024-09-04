Trump's Views On Son Barron's Social Life Are Totally Opposite Of What Everyone Thinks

Even though Donald Trump paints a rosy picture of his relationship with Barron Trump, there seems to be a disconnect between the pair. The former POTUS believes that his youngest son is more social, and has more sway than he actually does. "He's very much captivated the attention of the public," Donald said about Barron when speaking to the Daily Mail on September 3. He mentioned how Barron urged him to get on Adin Ross's podcasts among others. "Some people that I wasn't so familiar with ... He knows every one of them." After the one-time president appeared on Ross's show, people speculated online that the presidential hopeful had possibly created the narrative, or that Barron simply informed his father about Ross's popularity.

There's also the relationship with Bo Loudon, Barron's self-proclaimed best friend. Loudon is an online conservative influencer, who has championed his relationship with the Trumps at every turn. In July, Loudon uploaded a video to X, formerly Twitter, of Barron receiving a "standing ovation" at a rally after being introduced by his dad. Reportedly, Donald has been open to ideas from his son and Loudon. "He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign aides wouldn't have much of a clue about," a source told the Daily Mail in August.

In April, Loudon uploaded a photo of himself, Barron, and Donald to Instagram. While the influencer and Donald flashed giant smiles, Barron remained stone-faced. It appeared the friendship with Loudon could be one-sided, which checked out with reports from Barron's classmates who claim he was more of a lone wolf than the social butterfly his father had painted him.