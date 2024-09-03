Trump Paints Rosy Picture Of Barron Relationship With Details About Son's Reaction To Rally Shooting
Despite impending doubt on behalf of his detractors, Donald Trump has painted a rosy picture of his relationship with his college-bound son, Barron Trump. On August 31, 2024, the former president appeared on "Life, Liberty & Levin" and revealed that Barron was frantic after learning about the Trump rally shooting in Pennsylvania. "Barron was outside having a tennis lesson, he's a good tennis player. He was outside playing tennis," said Donald, per Fox News. "And somebody ran up. 'Barron! Barron! Your father's been shot,'" continued the politician. "He went ... he loves his father. He's a good kid, a good student. Good athlete, actually. And he ran. 'Mom, what's going on, what's going on?'"
Given that Barron has never given a formal interview, and has virtually zero social media presence, we'll just have to take his father's word about how he processed the assassination attempt. Barron being concerned about his father would be the most natural thing in the world, so it's more than likely that he did experience heightened emotions. That said, it also sounds like Donald could be overcompensating to make them seem closer than they are. Between the awkward nickname Donald calls Barron, and the fact that his political and business careers probably haven't afforded him the most time to nurture that relationship, it's within the realm of possibility.
Melania's rumored feelings about Donald could influence Barron
Unfortunately, evidence suggesting that Barron and Donald Trump are as thick as thieves is scarce, even if Donald wants it to appear that way. However, Barron has an undeniably great relationship with his mother, former First Lady Melania Trump, who social media believes is totally over her husband and his antics. If Melania really has a rift with the former "The Apprentice" star thanks to his legal trouble and alleged past affair with Stormy Daniels, it's possible that Donald knows that Barron could be having those negative feelings as well. However, this is just one theory of many.
In any case, Donald has actually had a few moments where his affection for Barron was on display, including the time he took the microphone the day he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, per CNN. Because Barron was only a toddler at the time, Donald held him at the mic stand as he playfully touted his positive qualities in business. "This is Barron. He's strong, he's smart, he's tough. He's viscous. He's violent, all of the ingredients you need to be an entrepreneur," he said in a video posted to the Media Mine YouTube channel. "And most importantly, hopefully he's smart, because smart is really the ingredient. So, Barron, good luck." Awkward? Yes. Heartfelt? Sure.