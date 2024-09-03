Trump Paints Rosy Picture Of Barron Relationship With Details About Son's Reaction To Rally Shooting

Despite impending doubt on behalf of his detractors, Donald Trump has painted a rosy picture of his relationship with his college-bound son, Barron Trump. On August 31, 2024, the former president appeared on "Life, Liberty & Levin" and revealed that Barron was frantic after learning about the Trump rally shooting in Pennsylvania. "Barron was outside having a tennis lesson, he's a good tennis player. He was outside playing tennis," said Donald, per Fox News. "And somebody ran up. 'Barron! Barron! Your father's been shot,'" continued the politician. "He went ... he loves his father. He's a good kid, a good student. Good athlete, actually. And he ran. 'Mom, what's going on, what's going on?'"

Given that Barron has never given a formal interview, and has virtually zero social media presence, we'll just have to take his father's word about how he processed the assassination attempt. Barron being concerned about his father would be the most natural thing in the world, so it's more than likely that he did experience heightened emotions. That said, it also sounds like Donald could be overcompensating to make them seem closer than they are. Between the awkward nickname Donald calls Barron, and the fact that his political and business careers probably haven't afforded him the most time to nurture that relationship, it's within the realm of possibility.