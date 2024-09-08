The Royal Family Member Hallmark's Kimberly Williams-Paisley Is Surprisingly Close With

There may be a ton of rumors about Meghan Markle's Hollywood friends stepping away from her and Prince Harry of late, but Kimberly Williams-Paisley isn't one of them. Au contraire, the "Father of the Bride" actor was spotted grabbing lunch with the "Suits" alum as recently as July 2024. While we were initially surprised, it turns out there are a number of reasons why this friendship just makes sense.

News of Markle and Williams-Paisley's hangout broke on July 23, when the Daily Mail published pictures of the two actors exiting the Montecito restaurant Tre Lune. As surprising as the pairing was, the two were all smiles as they exited the establishment, where People noted that they'd been spotted having pasta and wine together.

Immediately, speculation as to how the two knew each other began. And, as it turns out, they actually have a ton in common. For starters, they're both actors. More specifically, like Williams-Paisley, Markle appeared in a few Hallmark movies (that is, before becoming a royal). Though they haven't actually worked together, that's sure to have come up at some point. On top of that, their husbands have also been featured on the lineup of the same event. That was the 2020 Stand Up For Heroes fundraiser. Of course, because the event took place in 2020, it was done virtually, meaning there's a chance Prince Harry and Brad Paisley likely didn't spend much time together (if any), much less that their wives got to hang out backstage. However, as with the Hallmark connection, it's sure to have come up.