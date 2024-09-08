The Royal Family Member Hallmark's Kimberly Williams-Paisley Is Surprisingly Close With
There may be a ton of rumors about Meghan Markle's Hollywood friends stepping away from her and Prince Harry of late, but Kimberly Williams-Paisley isn't one of them. Au contraire, the "Father of the Bride" actor was spotted grabbing lunch with the "Suits" alum as recently as July 2024. While we were initially surprised, it turns out there are a number of reasons why this friendship just makes sense.
News of Markle and Williams-Paisley's hangout broke on July 23, when the Daily Mail published pictures of the two actors exiting the Montecito restaurant Tre Lune. As surprising as the pairing was, the two were all smiles as they exited the establishment, where People noted that they'd been spotted having pasta and wine together.
Immediately, speculation as to how the two knew each other began. And, as it turns out, they actually have a ton in common. For starters, they're both actors. More specifically, like Williams-Paisley, Markle appeared in a few Hallmark movies (that is, before becoming a royal). Though they haven't actually worked together, that's sure to have come up at some point. On top of that, their husbands have also been featured on the lineup of the same event. That was the 2020 Stand Up For Heroes fundraiser. Of course, because the event took place in 2020, it was done virtually, meaning there's a chance Prince Harry and Brad Paisley likely didn't spend much time together (if any), much less that their wives got to hang out backstage. However, as with the Hallmark connection, it's sure to have come up.
Both Kimberly and Meghan have charitable foundations
Hallmark credits and their husbands' gigs aside, one of the major things Meghan Markle and Kimberly Williams-Paisley have in common is their desire to do good. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously started The Archewell Foundation in 2020. Likewise, Brad Paisley and Williams-Paisley's dream came true the same year when they established The Store — a free grocery store in Middle Tennessee.
According to The Store's website, the goal of the initiative is to give those who use it the dignity of being able to shop for what they want and need. The Store also offers things like cooking classes — yet another thing that likely connected Markle and Williams-Paisley. As Markle fans know, she has spent a lot of time in community kitchens. Back in 2018, she worked with The Hubb Community Kitchen for her very first project as a working royal, a project which even saw a community cookbook released. Even after stepping down as a senior royal, though, she's continued to volunteer at other kitchens, like Toronto's St. Felix Center and the Los Angeles Downtown Women's Center, among others.
It's worth noting that, in addition to both doing what they can to alleviate hunger, both Markle and Williams-Paisley's initiatives are geared towards helping without being a mere handout. In fact, Archewell's website specifically criticizes that. "We believe that philanthropy is not a handout; it's a hand held," the mission statement says. Likewise, The Store's website notes that the initiative "transcends traditional food aid, offering comprehensive solutions to hunger and poverty." Who knows? Perhaps Markle and Williams-Paisley's lunch saw the two brainstorm ideas to collaborate and make a difference. Or, they simply have a ton in common and want to hang out. Either way, we're all for this friendship.