Tragic Details That Have Come Out About Kylie Kelce
Kylie Kelce was thrust into the spotlight as the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, but that notoriety has been a double-edged sword. During an interview with Spectrum News Kansas City in November 2023, Kylie spoke about preferring to be in the stands as opposed to a luxury box when she watched games live. "It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of the camera," she said. This led to speculation about Kylie's relationship with Taylor Swift — the pop star had started dating her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, and watched a few games from a suite.
The New York Post published a headline saying Kylie was "trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight," which prompted a response. Kylie, who had amassed a large online following, took to TikTok to clarify her comments. "I said it's not my cup of tea to have attention on me," she said. "You're reachin'! You are reachin'! You're reachin'," Kylie added.
The Kelces had some struggles with fame, but befriending the "Cruel Summer" singer allowed them to put that in perspective. "Like, Kylie and I think we have it bad ... This is a whole other situation here," Jason said about hanging around with Swift and Travis, while on the "Whiskey Ginger" podcast in June. "We've tried to retract from that a little," Jason said about himself and his wife navigating the limelight. Despite the fame, the untold truth of Kylie is that she has hit some rocky moments in her life.
The sad passing of Kylie Kelce's dog
Kylie Kelce shared heartbreaking news with fans in March when she announced that her Irish Wolfhound dog, Winnie, had died. "I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace," she wrote in the caption of a carousel of Instagram photos. Among the pictures were shots of Winnie soaking up the sun, and even one of her serving as a flower girl at Kylie's wedding to Jason Kelce. In the emotional caption that accompanied the pics of her dog, Kylie mentioned how she wanted an Irish Wolfhound ever since she was a little girl. "It all lead me to Winnie and holy s*** did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more," Kylie wrote. "I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child," she added.
Both Kylie and Jason had treated their pooch as a member of the family. They had an Instagram account dedicated to Winnie, and another dog they later brought into their home. For Father's Day in 2017, they uploaded a photo of Winnie snuggling with Jason. "A day late, but happy Father's Day to the best doggy dad out there. He's always good for a cuddle," was the caption. The last update on that Instagram page came in July 2019. That post recapped Winnie's life over the past couple years which included being a flower girl at Kylie and Jason's wedding, and welcoming a brother doggo named Baloo.
Around the time their furry family was growing, the Kelces were having issues having kids of their own.
Kylie Kelce reveals she had a devastating miscarriage
Overall, Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce appear to have a happy marriage, but that has involved navigating some negative obstacles together. The couple are parents to three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, but they originally had difficulty starting a family. Not long after welcoming their third child, rumors started to circulate that Kylie had a fourth baby on the way. Apparently, these were not only untrue, but the pregnancy rumors had an impact on Kylie, as she explained in a TikTok in June. "I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic," Kylie said. Kylie then explained how she had a devastating miscarriage before her first child was born. "I went into my 13-week ultrasound and there was no heartbeat. And I had to have a DNE a few days later," she said. Kylie said that when the rumors that she was pregnant with a fourth child made the rounds, a woman slid into her DMs and asked if she had a miscarriage.
Before Kylie released her revealing TikTok, Jason addressed the unfounded pregnancy rumors on his "New Heights" podcast. "Listen, Kylie, apparently, is pregnant with our fourth child, it's a boy," he said with tongue in cheek while speaking to Travis Kelce. Jason's brother jokingly congratulated him. "In this made-up universe," Jason added.
Not only had Kylie been the subject of pregnancy rumors, but the mother-of-three also took heat for how clean she kept the Kelce household.
Kylie Kelce's 'homemaker' controversy
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker created a hailstorm of backlash when he gave a commencement speech in May and insinuated that women should aim to be homemakers instead of joining the workforce. On an episode of "New Heights," Jason Kelce joked with Travis Kelce about Butker's comments. Jason playfully said he wanted Kylie Kelce to heed Butker's words. "Initially, I said, 'You're going to need to go back into the kitchen and make me a sandwich,'" Jason said.
This led to Kylie picking up stray shots from trolls online. "And your wife is a homemaker whose home is a mess. Sorry but it is dirty and messy on television," an X, formerly Twitter, user wrote to Jason in May. The former Philadelphia Eagles star felt compelled to set the record straight, as he responded to that troll on X. "She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can," Jason wrote (Kylie works for the Eagles Autism Foundation). "It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks," he added while coming to the defense of women in general who chose to be homemakers.
The following month, Kylie publicly responded to the comments from Butker who believed women could serve their family best by being homemakers. Even though Kylie was not a stay-at-home mom herself, she supported any person who made that choice, as she told Cheddar News in June. Of course, the trolling about her ability as a homemaker was not Kylie's only run-in with an unruly fan.
Kylie Kelce's viral fan altercation
A date night for Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce in Margate, New Jersey, in May turned sour when Kylie was confronted by an unruly female fan. The woman approached the Kelces for an autograph and became upset when they would not stop to give her time, which led to a verbal altercation with Kylie. "You will never be allowed in this town again," the woman — later identified as Andreé Goldberg — was seen saying in a viral video. "I can smell the alcohol on your breath. You're embarrassing yourself," Kylie fired back. Once footage of the incident made the rounds, some people sided with the rebuked fan. "What's wrong with an autograph?? You are in the public now ... Y'all wanted this and now you got it," an Instagram user wrote.
Despite what a few fans said, in the end Goldberg apologized for her actions. "In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret, and for that, I am sorry," she told ABC6 in May. Not only did the Kelces receive a public apology from the irate fan, but the mayor of Margate, Michael Collin, wanted to ensure the incident did not reflect poorly on his city. Days after footage of the exchange went viral, Collin took to Facebook to offer to pay for a "redo date night" for the Kelces.
Eventually, Kylie was able to poke fun at the encounter. She was spotted wearing a fan-made t-shirt in July that had a screenshot of her firing back at Goldberg and read "Standing on Business" across the top. That was a mishap that Kylie could laugh at, but she was reduced to tears earlier that season.
The emotional end to Jason Kelce's playing career
When Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January, the center was seen shedding tears on the sidelines. This was an emotional time not only because the Eagles were eliminated, but that wound up being his last game in the NFL. Knowing everything her husband had sacrificed for the season, and his career, Kylie was also crying as she watched on from the stands. It was sad to see her husband's career come to an end on a loss. Kylie broke down again in March when Jason made his retirement official with a press conference.
Kylie crying I CANT 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/k8yTiD4KE1
— Tiffani (@PALLOTAYVIS) March 4, 2024
A year earlier, in the documentary "Kelce" that premiered in February 2023, Kylie spoke about the toll that Jason's playing days took on him. "I don't think that people realize the beating you're taking then impacts the way you interact with your family," she said (via Us Weekly). Kylie added that she hoped Jason would retire while he was still physically fit enough to play with their children.
That same year, Jason and the Eagles played in the 2023 Super Bowl. Once again Kylie shed tears, but this time they were more positive. She was pregnant with the couple's third child at the time. "I know for certain that there will be an unnecessary amount of tears," Kylie told People in February 2023.