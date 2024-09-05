Rich Homie Quan, Flex Rapper, Dead At 34

Rich Homie Quan has died at 34 years old. According to TMZ, the rapper's family and a representative for the Fulton County morgue confirmed that Quan passed away in his home on September 5. They didn't reveal his cause of death, and few other details are known at this time.

Previously, Quan was best known for his songs "Type of Way" and "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)." He was also a member of hip hop collective Rich Gang, featuring on the group's 2014 single "Lifestyle" alongside Young Thug.

More to come...