The Shady Side Of Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough has been involved with "Dancing with the Stars" on and off since she first became a Pro Dancer on the show in 2007. She eventually made her way to the judging table and began serving as co-host of the show alongside former Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribiero in 2023. But throughout all of her positions on the show, her dancing roots have not been far behind her, and she's been brutally honest about a number of the contestants over the years.

One of those contestants was former Mirrorball champion and popular radio host Bobby Bones, who Hough questioned as to why he won his season. "I think it's because of the fan base, right?" she spilled on "Watch What Happens Live" (via E! News). "It's all about fan base on that show. He was not the best dancer," Bones, for his part, hit back at the claim by (jokingly) defending his dancing prowess. "I was the worst dancer. I take pride in that," he shared on Instagram. "But you know who took down the big evil empire of dance? Well, it's not evil or an empire, but me and you! We did it together."