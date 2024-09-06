Joan Rivers' Coroner's Report Has Some Seriously Tragic Details

Joan Rivers had a stunning amount of surgery during her life, but it's devastating knowing that her final procedure, an endoscopy and biopsy done in 2014 claimed her life. Even more tragic is the fact that it might have been avoided, had the medical practitioners made good on their oath to protect their patient from harm.

It's worth noting that in the immediate aftermath of Joan's 2014 death, no autopsy was done. Per ABC, Joan's daughter, Melissa Rivers had requested that it not be carried out, in keeping with Jewish law. Essentially, that meant the investigation was based on a less-invasive examination as well as information supplied by the clinic's documents for the procedures.

The findings of the initial investigation found that Joan had died of a lack of oxygen to her brain, and that there was nothing inherently suspicious about that. In fact, the report cited "therapeutic complication." On the off chance that you're not clued up on med speak, that meant that the death was a well-known possibility considering the procedure Joan had undergone. Here's the thing: investigators later learned Joan hadn't actually agreed to one of the procedures in question. As CNN reported in the weeks following her passing, Joan had consented to an endoscopy, but not to a biopsy. Despite that, when Joan's personal ear-nose-throat (ENT) doctor asked to do the unsanctioned procedure, the clinic allowed it. Making matters even more gut-wrenching, a source speaking to the outlet claimed that the doctor in question had also taken a selfie at some point during the procedure. It was during the biopsy that Joan's vocal chords went into spasm and she stopped breathing.