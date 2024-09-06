Joan Rivers' Coroner's Report Has Some Seriously Tragic Details
Joan Rivers had a stunning amount of surgery during her life, but it's devastating knowing that her final procedure, an endoscopy and biopsy done in 2014 claimed her life. Even more tragic is the fact that it might have been avoided, had the medical practitioners made good on their oath to protect their patient from harm.
It's worth noting that in the immediate aftermath of Joan's 2014 death, no autopsy was done. Per ABC, Joan's daughter, Melissa Rivers had requested that it not be carried out, in keeping with Jewish law. Essentially, that meant the investigation was based on a less-invasive examination as well as information supplied by the clinic's documents for the procedures.
The findings of the initial investigation found that Joan had died of a lack of oxygen to her brain, and that there was nothing inherently suspicious about that. In fact, the report cited "therapeutic complication." On the off chance that you're not clued up on med speak, that meant that the death was a well-known possibility considering the procedure Joan had undergone. Here's the thing: investigators later learned Joan hadn't actually agreed to one of the procedures in question. As CNN reported in the weeks following her passing, Joan had consented to an endoscopy, but not to a biopsy. Despite that, when Joan's personal ear-nose-throat (ENT) doctor asked to do the unsanctioned procedure, the clinic allowed it. Making matters even more gut-wrenching, a source speaking to the outlet claimed that the doctor in question had also taken a selfie at some point during the procedure. It was during the biopsy that Joan's vocal chords went into spasm and she stopped breathing.
Melissa Rivers sued both the clinic and doctors who'd operated on her mother
In wake of the revelation of the unsanctioned procedure and the selfie taken, it's understandable that Melissa Rivers was furious. In a statement made to the Associated Press, she made that clear, telling the outlet, "The level of medical mismanagement, incompetency, disrespect and outrageous behavior is shocking and frankly, almost incomprehensible." Understandably, Melissa brought a medical malpractice lawsuit against the clinic and doctors involved. Doing so, she explained, was her way of trying to ensure no one else had their loved ones face a similar fate.
In May 2016, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Melissa had settled out of court. In a statement shared by the outlet, Joan Rivers' daughter shared that despite not going to trial, she was satisfied knowing the people responsible had taken accountability for what they'd done. "Those culpable for her death have accepted responsibility for their actions quickly and without equivocation," she said.
Even with the settlement, it goes without saying that Melissa and her son Cooper Rivers (who, btw, looks just like his legendary grandmother) continue to grieve her loss. Taking to Instagram on the 10-year anniversary of Joan's passing, she wrote, "I love you and I miss you mom. Always will." Nevertheless, she wrote that it was a major comfort to know how loved she was by her fans. "What will always be a difficult day for Cooper and me is made a bit easier by knowing her impact on the world and feeling the ongoing support and love from her fans worldwide," she said. On behalf of Joan Rangers across the globe, we're sending both Melissa and Cooper our love.