Whether you're a fan of the hit teen drama "Gossip Girl" or you have an affinity for suspenseful thrillers like "The Shallows" and "A Simple Favor," you'll definitely know the name Blake Lively. The Los Angeles-born star followed in the footsteps of her late father, Ernie Lively, as she took up a career in acting. She got her big break in 2005 playing Bridget Vreeland in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," before taking on the iconic role of it-girl Serena van der Woodsen.

Starring in "Gossip Girl" from 2007 to 2012 thrust Lively into the spotlight, but she has had quite a transformation over the years. Lively worked especially hard to distance herself from Serena's party-girl image in the early 2010s, diversifying her career with more serious dramatic roles in movies like "The Age of Adaline" and "A Simple Favor." This ultimately put her on the path to one of the biggest roles of her career, playing Lily Bloom in the big screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, "It Ends With Us," in August, 2024.

But as Lively's career and fame has ballooned — aided by her marriage to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds — so has her presence in the media and public eye. And it's no secret that she's been at the center of several press storms throughout her career. From public feuds to interview debacles, these are the biggest media moments Blake Lively can never erase.