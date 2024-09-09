Sad Details About Hallmark Star Alison Sweeney

The following article contains references to eating disorders.

Too many former child stars go off the deep end, but Hallmark actor Alison Sweeney transitioned to adulthood with no public meltdowns, brushes with the law, or rehab stints. Still, growing up in the entertainment biz wasn't an entirely pleasant experience.

Sweeney began acting at age 4. In an interview with Fox News, she credited her vigilant parents for ensuring she was never placed in unsafe situations. Addressing the allegations some former Nickelodeon stars made in the docuseries "Quiet on the Set," she said, "When I was watching the trailer, I thought to myself, 'This is exactly what my mother worked so hard to protect me from as a child actor.'" While Sweeney was never the victim of predatory adults, she experienced some painful moments during her early career. Dealing with rejection was never easy, and when one of her auditions was unsuccessful, the feedback she received wasn't always delivered in the friendliest manner. "It can be tough to hear criticism, particularly when you're a kid," she writes in her book "All The Days Of My Life (so Far)."

Sweeney's acting career also failed to impress her classmates. She was lonely and had few friends, writing, "I remember being shunned by most of the girls at school. ... I was shy and had trouble fitting in." It probably didn't help matters when she got cast on "Days of Our Lives" at age 16, as some of the girls who tormented her had to be a teensy bit jealous of her success. She also found that life as a soap star could be overwhelming.