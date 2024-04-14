Former Nickelodeon Stars Who Broke Their Silence On The Network's Toxic Environment

The following article contains references to sexual abuse.

Nickelodeon has created so many shows that have led to laughter and nostalgic memories for children across the world. From "Zoey 101" and "The Amanda Show" to "All That," Drake & Josh," and several others, these staple shows launched several child actors' careers and generated loyal fanbases that tuned in season after season.

Nowadays, the future of Nickelodeon looks less bright, especially after the bombshell Investigation Discovery documentary series "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" aired in March 2024. The docuseries featured several former Nickelodeon child actors, network employees, and parents of actors speaking out on what they claim was an incredibly toxic and abusive work environment. The series pointed a finger at former Nickelodeon show creator and producer Dan Schneider, who is accused of heading a misogynistic and abusive workplace that led to long-lasting trauma for many former stars of the network. Many of Schneider's past colleagues recalled that the former producer received massages from young girls on set and verbally abused many of his employees.

Schneider has since apologized, addressing many of these claims in a nearly 20-minute-long YouTube video. But some aren't buying what they believe to be crocodile tears. Since the documentary aired, over a dozen former Nickelodeon stars have come out in support of fellow co-stars who claim to have endured abuse at the network. Here's a look at former Nickelodeon stars who broke their silence on the network's toxic environment.