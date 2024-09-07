Christina Hall Sucks Up To Ex Ant Anstead & It's So Obvious Why
Christina Hall is in damage control mode, eager to show the world her sweet and selfless side. With news of Christina's messy split from Josh Hall still hogging the headlines, the HGTV star is sucking up to her ex-husband Ant Anstead, seemingly to prove the divorce drama isn't her fault.
After Christina and Ant split in September 2020, it initially appeared that things were still civil and amicable between the two. A source told TMZ that she remained in their house, and the couple was committed to raising their son, Hudson Anstead, together in harmony. However, things quickly changed, and messy details about Christina and Ant's custody battle emerged. All that bad blood is clearly water under the bridge now, though, as Christina has been cozying up to Ant on Instagram.
"Happy birthday, Hudzo! WOW, what a privilege it's been to witness you become a bright, sparkly, funny, brilliant, generous, magnetic, talented, and kind little man," Ant captioned a montage of pics he posted on Instagram in celebration of their son's big day on September 6. "NayNay and I love you very much! Happy 5th birthday Hudzo," he concluded, referencing his nickname for the boy. "Happy birthday to our sweet boy!" Christina wrote in the comments.
Christina and Ant are on the mend
Christina Hall's friendly ex-wife act appears to have worked a trick with her fans. "You're awesome," one responded to the comment she left on Josh Hall's birthday tribute to their son. "Beautifully said. I always say the mom should get recognition on this day as well. She did all the work!" another wrote. Still, naysayers have questioned Christina's motivation, wondering if her desire to bask in the celebrity limelight of Ant's relationship with Renée Zellweger may be a driving factor.
Either way, things between Christina and Ant have definitely improved. In addition to refollowing him on Instagram, she's also keen to rebuild a friendship. "Tarek and Heather and I get along really well, and it's been nice being able to co-parent with them, and Ant and I share Hudson, and he's an amazing kid, and I feel like he deserves to have us get along," Christina told Backgrid (via Hello!).
Meanwhile, she's also reaching a truce with her future ex-husband. Christina and Josh Hall have agreed to settle some of their outstanding property disputes temporarily. According to documents obtained by TMZ, she will retain possession of their Newport Beach pad and her Nashville apartment, while he will have full use of their Franklin home. They've also agreed that Christina will pay Josh a $100,000 advance, and he will repay the remainder of the $35,000 he allegedly transferred to himself from her account following their split.