Christina Hall Sucks Up To Ex Ant Anstead & It's So Obvious Why

Christina Hall is in damage control mode, eager to show the world her sweet and selfless side. With news of Christina's messy split from Josh Hall still hogging the headlines, the HGTV star is sucking up to her ex-husband Ant Anstead, seemingly to prove the divorce drama isn't her fault.

After Christina and Ant split in September 2020, it initially appeared that things were still civil and amicable between the two. A source told TMZ that she remained in their house, and the couple was committed to raising their son, Hudson Anstead, together in harmony. However, things quickly changed, and messy details about Christina and Ant's custody battle emerged. All that bad blood is clearly water under the bridge now, though, as Christina has been cozying up to Ant on Instagram.

"Happy birthday, Hudzo! WOW, what a privilege it's been to witness you become a bright, sparkly, funny, brilliant, generous, magnetic, talented, and kind little man," Ant captioned a montage of pics he posted on Instagram in celebration of their son's big day on September 6. "NayNay and I love you very much! Happy 5th birthday Hudzo," he concluded, referencing his nickname for the boy. "Happy birthday to our sweet boy!" Christina wrote in the comments.