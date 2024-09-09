What Taylor Swift's Longtime Bestie Abigail Anderson Really Does For A Living
Abigail Anderson is Taylor Swift's best friend from high school, but that title doesn't exactly pay the bills (though it has given her access to Swift's A-list girl squad, with whom she seems quite chummy). Fortunately for Anderson, she has something else to fall back on other than the laurels of being Swift's right-hand lady: an actual job. Well, actually, Anderson has a very important, presumably high-paying job. According to LinkedIn, Anderson, who graduated from the University of Kansas, has worked for Celero Commerce since 2019, first joining the company as its Vice President of Corporate Development before being promoted to Chief of Staff, Corporate Development. Very fancy!
Celero Commerce is a payment processing partner that offers "high-tech high-touch experiences for our partners and merchants," per their website. "Not only do we offer the latest in payment technology and solutions, we are fully committed to helping our clients grow their businesses." Their mission is to deliver "bundled, simple-to-consume payments solutions to small to mid-sized businesses to help them compete and win." Since their inception, they've achieved impressive metrics within their industry, including processing more than $23 billion per year and partnering with over 175 banking partners.
Like her friend, Swift, Anderson has totally excelled within her field.
What Abigail Anderson does at Celero Commerce (plus her other super important job)
Abigail Anderson is serious about her business, which, for Celero Commerce, includes sourcing "M&A opportunities" while also working "closely with the team to support transaction planning and diligence execution," according to her company bio. She also "manages projects to ensure successful post-close integrations." While speaking with Nashville Business Journal, Anderson revealed that "fostering open and honest relationships and witnessing what can be accomplished when you better understand what truly motivates someone" is the best part about her job, which also involves "constant communication with stakeholders as well as forming relationships with CEOs who are in the process of selling the businesses they built and ran for years, which can be a sensitive time."
By the way, Anderson also has another super important (non-paying) job: mother. Yes, that's right, she's recently joined that special club. Of course, Anderson announced the news with a line from her bestie, Taylor Swift's song, "But Daddy I Love Him." Alongside a July 2024 Instagram photo of her flaunting her baby bump in an open, buttoned-down shirt, she wrote, "I'm having his babyyyy." While Swift was purposefully trying to shock her parents, who didn't approve of her (fictional) partner in the song, Anderson was being very literal. When her son was born in August 2024, she posted an adorable follow-up photo of their little hands. And though Swift has yet to publicly acknowledge her new "aun-Tay" status, we imagine her statement will be very heartfelt, poetic (and possibly punny) when she does.