What Taylor Swift's Longtime Bestie Abigail Anderson Really Does For A Living

Abigail Anderson is Taylor Swift's best friend from high school, but that title doesn't exactly pay the bills (though it has given her access to Swift's A-list girl squad, with whom she seems quite chummy). Fortunately for Anderson, she has something else to fall back on other than the laurels of being Swift's right-hand lady: an actual job. Well, actually, Anderson has a very important, presumably high-paying job. According to LinkedIn, Anderson, who graduated from the University of Kansas, has worked for Celero Commerce since 2019, first joining the company as its Vice President of Corporate Development before being promoted to Chief of Staff, Corporate Development. Very fancy!

Celero Commerce is a payment processing partner that offers "high-tech high-touch experiences for our partners and merchants," per their website. "Not only do we offer the latest in payment technology and solutions, we are fully committed to helping our clients grow their businesses." Their mission is to deliver "bundled, simple-to-consume payments solutions to small to mid-sized businesses to help them compete and win." Since their inception, they've achieved impressive metrics within their industry, including processing more than $23 billion per year and partnering with over 175 banking partners.

Like her friend, Swift, Anderson has totally excelled within her field.