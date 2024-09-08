Malia Obama's Voice In Rare Red Carpet Interview Has Everyone Stunned
Growing up in the spotlight, Malia Obama was regularly seen but never heard. However, she opened up to the cameras at the 50th Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France, on September 7. Fans were stunned by her voice, and X, formerly Twitter, lit up. "her voice is so alluring omg," one commenter wrote. "Her voice is so soothing," raved another. "She's Got A Great Voice," a third opined.
Malia Obama gives rare red carpet interview at the Deauville Festival. pic.twitter.com/iDQ2qNZOhx
— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 7, 2024
Malia and her sister, Sasha Obama, hate the celebrity life, but the filmmaker is forced to walk the red carpet as she continues promoting her directorial debut, "The Heart." She previously wowed the crowds at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024, where Malia's height transformation garnered almost as much press attention as her work. The statuesque and confident former first daughter towered above her peers as she mingled with the crowd.
Meanwhile, Malia's continuing fashion evolution is also earning her acclaim. She looked edgy and cool in Deauville, clad in a classic plaid Vivienne Westwood off-the-shoulder sweetheart corset top and asymmetrical skirt. Malia raved about the designer to a reporter. "Queen," she said. "It's cool. I don't know as much about fashion, but I'm happy to be wearing it."
Malia is a rising star
Since leaving the White House in January 2017, Malia Obama has been living her best life. After graduating from Harvard in 2021, she moved to Los Angeles and began pursuing her entertainment career seriously. She debuted her short film, "The Heart," at Sundance in January 2024 under the name Malia Ann. "The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in those things," Malia explained in a "Meet the Artist" segment. "We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are."
Malia is definitely not lonely. She lives with her sister, Sasha Obama, and enjoys a packed social life. Malia was linked to her Harvard classmate Rory Farquharson before moving on to Ethiopian producer and DJ Dawit Eklund in 2022. The couple keeps their relationship low-key, and how serious things are is unknown. However, Michelle Obama is likely hoping there are no wedding bells just yet.
"Malia and Sasha have been doing precisely what Barack and I were each doing at their age, which is dating around. The truth is that I'm hoping our daughters won't rush out of the flea market too quickly. I hope they will instead linger a while, allowing their relationships to remain fluid and youthful," she wrote in "The Light We Carry," according to Hollywood Life.