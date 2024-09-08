Malia Obama's Voice In Rare Red Carpet Interview Has Everyone Stunned

Growing up in the spotlight, Malia Obama was regularly seen but never heard. However, she opened up to the cameras at the 50th Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France, on September 7. Fans were stunned by her voice, and X, formerly Twitter, lit up. "her voice is so alluring omg," one commenter wrote. "Her voice is so soothing," raved another. "She's Got A Great Voice," a third opined.

Malia Obama gives rare red carpet interview at the Deauville Festival. pic.twitter.com/iDQ2qNZOhx — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 7, 2024

Malia and her sister, Sasha Obama, hate the celebrity life, but the filmmaker is forced to walk the red carpet as she continues promoting her directorial debut, "The Heart." She previously wowed the crowds at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024, where Malia's height transformation garnered almost as much press attention as her work. The statuesque and confident former first daughter towered above her peers as she mingled with the crowd.

Meanwhile, Malia's continuing fashion evolution is also earning her acclaim. She looked edgy and cool in Deauville, clad in a classic plaid Vivienne Westwood off-the-shoulder sweetheart corset top and asymmetrical skirt. Malia raved about the designer to a reporter. "Queen," she said. "It's cool. I don't know as much about fashion, but I'm happy to be wearing it."