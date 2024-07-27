Inside Malia Obama's Fashion Evolution
In November 2008, Barack Obama was elected as the first African-American President of the United States, and he and his family became some of the most notable figures in the world. Alongside First Lady Michelle Obama and little sister Sasha Obama, eldest daughter Malia Obama transformed as she was catapulted to a level of fame few others her age would ever experience. From the age of 10 in the halls of the White House, to her late teens on the classic campus of Harvard University, to spending her 20s under the big lights of Hollywood, Malia has made her mark on the world — and on fashion — over the years.
Obama's style evolution has not only reflected the trends of her time, but has also shown her growth into her own self. Many have claimed her to be an icon for young fashion, with Vogue even calling her the "reigning queen of Gen Z style."
She showed off her fun pre-teen style on her dad's campaign trail
In 2008, Malia Obama was a precocious 10-year-old accompanying her famous family on her father's first Presidential campaign trail. Alongside her younger sister Sasha Obama, Malia wore many monochromatic dresses with high collars, long sleeves, and simple jewelry. Even during their down time, the kids would wear simple jeans with patterned tops and sneakers — just like normal kids. The Obama girls were also raised in Chicago, their parents' hometown, so a lot of their fashion involved fuzzy scarves and thick pea coats when appearing in public.
But while the girls were making fashion statements, their parents made a statement of their own about their children's right to privacy after moving into the White House in 2009. According to ABC News, the Obama administration requested that journalists not photograph their daughters during any non-official ceremonies or appearances — a tall order for two of the most famous children in the world at the time. There were instances where those pleas were ignored, as well as times when their appearances were called into question by other political commentators, but this "unwritten rule" of Washington has generally been maintained by both sides of the aisle. "Children, especially the first daughters, should be off-limits in the political discourse from attacks," former Republican National Committee communications director Sean Spicer said at the time, per CNN.
Malia Obama wore timeless pieces for some big family moments
Throughout her family's eight years in the White House, Malia Obama showed off her elegant side at high-profile events and ceremonies. One of those famous fêtes included her father's first Presidential Inauguration in 2008, during which the whole family donned red and black-themed outfits. The 10-year-old Malia sported a simple red dress with a sheer bow around the waist, black leggings, and elegant barrel curves in her hair.
Other major moments include her appearance at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, where she opted for a deep-blue boatneck sleeveless dress. Later that year, when her father won his second term as President of the United States, Malia donned a two-toned black and blue outfit adorned with a pink bedazzled belt around the waist, keeping things both respectful and stylish. "When [my daughters] were small, their responsibilities were small, like, 'Say when you want to go potty,'" Barack Obama said in 2017 during a keynote speech for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, per CNBC. "As you get older, your responsibilities grow."
Her formal side came out in official White House pics
The White House generally has full say over which pictures of the First Family are released to the public, including officially staged photographs. In the Obama family's 2009 portrait, Malia Obama opted for a simple but chic black and white patterned dress. Just two years later, Malia's style had already begun to evolve as she entered her teen years and began mixing patterns and colors. She wore a blue lace patterned dress with a black sheath underneath as she posed in between her parents for the 2011 portrait.
A little-known detail about Malia and Sasha Obama is that they were being styled by their mother's longtime aide Meredith Koop for public events, adding to the elegance of their fashion focus. "[Koop would] spend hours making sure the designers, colors, and styles we chose paid respect to the people and countries we visited," Michelle Obama wrote in her memoir "Becoming" (via Elle). "[She] also shopped for Sasha and Malia ahead of public events ... [because] they, too, had the [public] gaze upon them."
Out and about, Malia Obama's teenage style was all the rage
Despite her parents' plea to leave their daughters out of the public eye as much as possible, Malia Obama and her sister Sasha Obama were photographed constantly while out and about during their childhood years. Malia's casual style was evident of the times, with accessories including Converse shoes, patterned scarves, and checkered Henleys frequenting her laid-back ensembles. Even in official appearances and trips, Malia experimented with patterns and layering elements, along with the occasional neon color, as she found her own personal style. She even brought some of her teenage flair into her formal wear — during a 2013 stop in Berlin, she sported heavy black boots with a white lacy dress. As she grew older, her tastes ranged even further, adding shirt dresses and overalls into her day-to-day style.
"I always have wanted [my daughters] to start practicing the power of their voices very early on," Michelle Obama told "Good Morning America" in 2021, adding, "What I hope they learn is that who they are right now is enough." Based on her fashion choices, it's clear this applies to Malia's personal style, as well.
She strikes an international pose
Part of the protocol for being the First Family involves lots of international travel. As Malia Obama made appearances around the world, her style was both respectful and fashionable. During an Obama ladies trip to China in 2014, Malia opted for a floral two-piece crop top (with no midriff in sight) and skirt adorned with red flowers. She paired the dress with sheer black tights and black flats, keeping things simple but elegant as she posed alongside her mother, sister, grandmother, and the Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan.
Malia also made fashion waves across the pond during a 2015 trip, with Vogue describing her style as "a series of simple, polished, and pretty ensembles." The trip saw her and her family meeting with dignitaries like Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and then-Prime Minister David Cameron, while donning lace and floral dresses from designers like Alice + Olivia and Kate Spade, pairing them with simple Mary Jane shoes.
Malia Obama served major looks during her dad's second term
During her father's second term as President of the United States from 2012 to 2016, the then-teenaged Malia Obama continued to finesse her personal fashion by combining sophistication and style. She leaned into layers with her streetwear while making bold statements with formal wear. At the 2013 Presidential Inauguration, Malia sported a smart purple pea coat with a complementary maroon scarf to create an elegant but easy-going look. She donned brands like H&M and J. Crew all throughout the weekend, sticking to solid colors and straight lines in her skater dresses. Throughout the rest of the term, Malia also incorporated bits of preppy style into her ensembles, mixing checkers and high collars in with her simple aesthetic. Even during the summer, her classic pinstripe dresses and Chucks stayed true to her relaxed style.
Malia's teen trends even started their own media movement — "Malia Mania," as the New York Post dubbed it in 2015. After sporting a Pro Era shirt, interest in the rap group skyrocketed. "After Malia Obama's Pro Era picture first appeared on Instagram, [lead rapper] Joey Bada$$ received a 76% increase in traffic to his Wikipedia page over the week that followed," Billboard's social/streaming charts manager William Gruger told the outlet. Essence features editor Lauren Williams also commented: "Recently we've been able to get a sense of Malia's personality."
She's stayed stylish while at church
Over the years, the Obamas have been photographed attending Sunday church services frequently. These were prime opportunities for the public to see Malia Obama's ever-evolving personal style. As early as 2009, the former First Daughter's laid-back elegance was apparent with knee-length dresses, fashionable flats, and the occasional brightly colored cardigan. She even mixed patterns like polka dots and stripes while rocking blazers and skirts.
But while the famous family was photographed often on their way to and from Sunday service over the years, the Obama parents nonetheless tried to keep their faith and expression of it away from the public eye (and the paparazzi). "[We went to church] 'only rarely' [in Washington] mostly because it had become such a spectacle, involving reporters' shouting questions as we walked in to worship," Michelle Obama wrote in her memoir "Becoming" (via Church Times). "... [We decided to] exercise our faith privately and at home, including praying each night before dinner and organizing a few sessions of Sunday school at the White House for our daughters." Though Malia and Sasha Obama grew up with famous parents, these traditional customs were still part of their formative years.
Malia Obama went collegiate casual after leaving the White House
At the tail end of her father's final term as President of the United States, Malia Obama was preparing to leave her family behind for the first time and head off on her own. "... But Malia's going off to college," Barack Obama told People in 2016. "She's a grown woman."
Before she started at Harvard University in 2017, Malia took a gap year away to intern in the entertainment industry. Prior to her break, she had interned for TV shows including "Girls" and "Extant," and during her gap year in 2016, she interned for the Weinstein Company. She even attended the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. But it wasn't all business for the famous First Daughter — she also took time to go to music festivals like Made In America with friends. All the while, her fashion remained sleek and stylish while emphasizing casual elegance, this time incorporating more tank tops and ball caps.
By the time she started college, she had reached full collegiate casual, emphasizing her flair for '90s style with T-shirts under dresses, boyfriend jeans, and long Henleys. Speaking of boyfriends, 2017 was also when Malia was rumored to begin dating now ex-boyfriend and fellow Harvard classmate Rory Farquharson. The two were photographed together on several occasions, and Malia kept things cute with a mix of floral prints, turtlenecks, and puffer jackets.
She's been setting trends on the West Coast
Malia Obama moved to Los Angeles after graduating from Harvard University in 2021 and continued to work in the entertainment industry. She's been a writer for Donald Glover's television show "Swarm" and even premiered her first short film "The Heart" under the stage name "Malia Ann" at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.
Her transition to the West Coast also bled into her fashion, with the former First Daughter opting for a more boho-chic vibe wearing oversized trousers, graphic cardigans, and flowing braids. She hasn't completely lost her flair for patterns, though, and was spotted sporting zebra-print sportswear in 2023. Her accessories of choice in 2024? Her trusty Hydro Flask and a steadfast cigarette, the latter of which has made for some of Malia Obama's more controversial moments. Like her sister Sasha Obama, Malia has also been know to go makeup-free upon occasion. Based on her latest fashion iteration, GQ has described Malia as a "new menswear icon" thanks to her embracing of pleated pants and earthy cardigans.