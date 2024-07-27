Inside Malia Obama's Fashion Evolution

In November 2008, Barack Obama was elected as the first African-American President of the United States, and he and his family became some of the most notable figures in the world. Alongside First Lady Michelle Obama and little sister Sasha Obama, eldest daughter Malia Obama transformed as she was catapulted to a level of fame few others her age would ever experience. From the age of 10 in the halls of the White House, to her late teens on the classic campus of Harvard University, to spending her 20s under the big lights of Hollywood, Malia has made her mark on the world — and on fashion — over the years.

Obama's style evolution has not only reflected the trends of her time, but has also shown her growth into her own self. Many have claimed her to be an icon for young fashion, with Vogue even calling her the "reigning queen of Gen Z style."