Here's What Sasha And Malia Obama Look Like Without Makeup

While Sasha Obama and Malia Obama might covet some of their mom's cosmetics so much that they've stolen them, they've also adopted Michelle Obama's willingness to go makeup-free and embrace their natural beauty. Sasha and Malia were 10 and 8 when they moved into the White House, and it's not unusual for kids in this age range to experiment with their mom's makeup without permission. However, Michelle discovered that she needed to keep a close eye on her beauty products long after her family left 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Like many college students, Sasha and Malia moved in with their parents when schools shuttered their classrooms during the pandemic. This is when Michelle's makeup started going missing. "I can't find anything with these little women in my house," the former first lady complained on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2021. "They're always sneaking into my room, and I'm like, 'What are you doing? What are you taking?'"

Michelle occasionally talks about how her daughters express themselves through their outward appearances. During a 2022 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she joked that she and Barack Obama once tried to deter Sasha and Malia from getting inked by threatening to get matching tattoos if they did. "We're gonna make it so uncool," she said. However, her daughters clearly don't feel that wearing the same makeup as their mom is uncool, and Michelle might be irked to see them regularly stepping out sans makeup now that they no longer have access to hers.