Here's What Sasha And Malia Obama Look Like Without Makeup
While Sasha Obama and Malia Obama might covet some of their mom's cosmetics so much that they've stolen them, they've also adopted Michelle Obama's willingness to go makeup-free and embrace their natural beauty. Sasha and Malia were 10 and 8 when they moved into the White House, and it's not unusual for kids in this age range to experiment with their mom's makeup without permission. However, Michelle discovered that she needed to keep a close eye on her beauty products long after her family left 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Like many college students, Sasha and Malia moved in with their parents when schools shuttered their classrooms during the pandemic. This is when Michelle's makeup started going missing. "I can't find anything with these little women in my house," the former first lady complained on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2021. "They're always sneaking into my room, and I'm like, 'What are you doing? What are you taking?'"
Michelle occasionally talks about how her daughters express themselves through their outward appearances. During a 2022 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she joked that she and Barack Obama once tried to deter Sasha and Malia from getting inked by threatening to get matching tattoos if they did. "We're gonna make it so uncool," she said. However, her daughters clearly don't feel that wearing the same makeup as their mom is uncool, and Michelle might be irked to see them regularly stepping out sans makeup now that they no longer have access to hers.
Malia Obama skipped makeup for a midday meal
In November 2023, Malia Obama was photographed going fresh-faced while grabbing lunch with a friend at Zinqué in Hollywood. It was raining, so skipping the mascara was a smart move — she didn't have to worry about dark streaks streaming down her cheeks. She did, however, risk developing a case of the humidity frizzies by wearing her copper-colored hair down in long, loose waves.
Malia has been photographed going makeup-free a few times. In October 2023, she appeared bare-skinned while puffing on a cigarette during a convenience store run. The month prior, she was engaging in a much healthier habit when she was spotted going au naturel: going to a CrossFit class.
However, the Harvard grad sported a stunning but subtle beauty look when she and her roomie Sasha Obama attended a post-concert party hosted by Drake at The Bird Streets Club in L.A. Both Obama sisters had a dewy glow and appeared to have on dark lipstick, highlighter, and shimmery eyeshadow in earthy tones.
While Malia seems to opt for a natural look most of the time, she and her mom once had a long convo about cosmetics even though it had been a long day for Michelle. "Malia's like, 'Ma, I need to talk to you.' And it was 10:30 and we talked. And we talked, and we talked. We talked about makeup, actually," Michelle Obama recalled in a 2011 appearance on "The View" (via HuffPost). At the time, Malia was a few months away from turning 13 years old.
Sasha Obama went makeup-free at school
Sasha Obama was keeping it casual when she was photographed on campus at the University of Southern California in January 2023. She was wearing a pink OC Bike Fest hoodie, jeans, and Nike Low Dunk sneakers featuring a variety of vivid hues. Her hair was clipped back, and it appeared that Sasha had saved some time in the morning by opting not to wear makeup. However, she was rocking a pretty rad manicure; her long nails were green with dark blue tips.
It's not uncommon for Sasha to be spotted out with minimal or no makeup. When she wants to add a little something extra to her overall look, her preference seems to be to reach for the accessories instead of a tube of bright lipstick or a pot of glittery eyeshadow. Examples are the multiple statement rings, chunky bangle bracelets, and funky necklace with a huge swirling pendant that she wore while getting her nails done during a December 2023 outing, via Daily Mail. (The former first daughter seems to love a good manicure, too.) Sasha was also sporting glasses with tortoiseshell frames and a crop top that showed off her belly button ring. However, her skin, again, looked unembellished.
According to Michelle Obama, her daughters' generation is doing beauty right — they've even changed their mom's opinion about getting inked. "Most kids who are wearing tattoos, piercings — they've got long nails," she said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "Their value system is about individuality."