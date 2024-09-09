Tyreek Hill's Bold End Zone Celebration After Arrest Has NFL Fans Divided

With that said, the support for Tyreek Hill has been far from unanimous, with many questioning whether the police officers had reasons to detain the football star during the traffic stop. "We don't know what he did yet or how he acted. Shouldn't rush to judgement," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. A second user shared that same stance, writing, "You don't know what happened before this video. Wait for the facts." Echoing those sentiments, a third user tweeted, "How do you know what should've happened when you weren't there? There's a chance you're right. But how do you know?"

Many users have also brought up Hill's off-the-field behavior and past brushes with the law, which could have added him to the list of sports stars who ruined their careers in a matter of seconds. These included charges concerning domestic abuse and a child abuse investigation involving his own son, per Sporting News. "Everyone going to pretend he doesn't abuse women?" tweeted one user. On Reddit, fans were just as critical of Hill's checkered past and violence against women. "Forever f*** Tyreek Hill. And f*** the NFL for treating him like a hero for 'overcoming adversity.' He's a prick that beats women," wrote another user. Meanwhile, another fan commented, ""This guy just does not make good life choices. Being a good football player doesn't change that.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.