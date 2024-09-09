Tyreek Hill's Bold End Zone Celebration After Arrest Has NFL Fans Divided
Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill celebrated his touchdown in a never-before-seen way on September 8, leaving some fans divided.
After scoring a touchdown during the Dolphins' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the athlete pretended to get arrested by one of his fellow teammates. It was an obvious callback to his shocking detainment by the Miami-Dade police earlier in the day, which his team addressed on their official account on X, formerly known as Twitter. "This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police," tweeted the Miami Dolphins. "He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today's game."
Hill's detainment looked considerably more severe than the way the team described it. In videos posted across social media, Hill can be seen during various stages of the detainment surrounded by multiple officers and, at one point, lying on the asphalt, a response some deemed too serious for a traffic stop. Now, one of the officers at the scene is temporarily on administrative leave. "Following the incident involving Tyreek Hill, I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter," said Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) Director Stephanie V. Daniels (via CNN). "One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties." While some fans are in Hill's corner, others are citing his past brushes with the law.
Some fans rush to support Hill after his arrest
Tyreek Hill has received support from his NFL fans regarding his arrest. They also seem particularly tickled about his end zone celebration, and have resorted to making jokes about the situation. Alongside a closeup shot of Hill's viral moment, one fan tacked on a skull emoji at the end of his tweet. The post has garnered over 104,000 likes as of write time. A second fan tweeted a photo of an NFL fan reacting excitedly to Hill's display. "It's bro in the back," they wrote. "Nah this got celebration of the year already," tweeted another. "That was a very classy response," wrote a fan underneath Hill's Instagram account. "Don't let these low life people bring you down. Proud of you brother man. Do your thang."
Meanwhile, the famous athlete has also received support from his Dolphins teammate, Jevón Holland, who offered his thoughts about the sports star's arrest during a video interview recorded after the incident. "I was stretching and I seen on the TV, bro got arrested," said Holland during the clip. "And I seen the clip, the cop like kicked him or something like that. It was crazy, so that's got to get handled. Excessive force on a Black man, that's not uncommon. It's a very common thing in America, so I think that needs to be addressed at a country-wide level." Holland continued, "So yeah, I don't think that s*** is cool at all, but it's not unnatural or uncommon for cops to do that type of s***, especially to Black men."
Others condemn Hill's past brushes with the law
With that said, the support for Tyreek Hill has been far from unanimous, with many questioning whether the police officers had reasons to detain the football star during the traffic stop. "We don't know what he did yet or how he acted. Shouldn't rush to judgement," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. A second user shared that same stance, writing, "You don't know what happened before this video. Wait for the facts." Echoing those sentiments, a third user tweeted, "How do you know what should've happened when you weren't there? There's a chance you're right. But how do you know?"
Many users have also brought up Hill's off-the-field behavior and past brushes with the law, which could have added him to the list of sports stars who ruined their careers in a matter of seconds. These included charges concerning domestic abuse and a child abuse investigation involving his own son, per Sporting News. "Everyone going to pretend he doesn't abuse women?" tweeted one user. On Reddit, fans were just as critical of Hill's checkered past and violence against women. "Forever f*** Tyreek Hill. And f*** the NFL for treating him like a hero for 'overcoming adversity.' He's a prick that beats women," wrote another user. Meanwhile, another fan commented, ""This guy just does not make good life choices. Being a good football player doesn't change that.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.