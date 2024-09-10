We Gave The Property Brothers Tattoos & They Look Wildly Different

As identical twins, it's hard to tell the "Property Brothers" stars Jonathan and Drew Scott apart, especially since they share the same clean-cut look. They both have similar neat 'dos and not even one visible tattoo can help us determine which is the slightly older bro. In fact, adding to Jonathan's wholesome image is his engagement to America's sweetheart, "New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel. She, however, has no problem telling the two apart, even if their difference is that Drew likes to sport some scruffy facial hair. On "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Deschanel stated, "To me, they don't look alike at all and their personalities are so different." She added, "Even without the beard, they don't look alike to me."

Aside from some behind-the-scene scandals surrounding the "Property Brothers," including a bar fight involving Jonathan, the HGTV stars' boy-next-door persona remains dear to fans. That's why we thought it would be fun to see what they would look like tatted up. With the help of Static Media's photo editor, the Scotts suddenly got a couple of tattoo sleeves and we have to say, it only added to their appeal.