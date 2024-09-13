Stars That Elvis Couldn't Stand

The mid-20th century was filled with all types of rockers, crooners, rockabilly artists, and more, but of them all, only one was known as the "King of Rock and Roll:" Elvis Presley. Presley rose from humble beginnings in Tupelo, Mississippi, to become the most famous rock and roll artist of his generation. He went on to become a pop culture icon, an actor, and more. Presley helped define a generation of music, and he's beloved for his work, artistry, and global influence.

Presley seemed to get along with others in his profession, but like any celebrity, there were some disagreements. It's unfortunate that famous folk don't always get along, which can be attributed to everything from jealousy to an utter dislike of another celeb's personality or work. Whether Presley wanted to work with someone or avoid them entirely, the King wasn't immune to rubbing people the wrong way. While some didn't like Presley, there were several the King couldn't stand.

Fortunately, the list of celebrities whom Presley didn't like isn't long. That said, it's filled with some of the most talented professionals in their chosen field, from acting to singing and songwriting. It seems that when the King felt he needed to distance himself from a celebrity, he chose some of the biggest names in entertainment. Each of these celebrities ran afoul of the King at one time during his career, and as a result, he wasn't particularly inclined to sit down and share a meal with any of them.