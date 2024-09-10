Body Language Expert Tells Us William Can't Hide Discomfort Alongside Kate In Touching Video
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, a.k.a. the future King of England, treated fans to an intimate glimpse into their familial dynamic on September 9. The video, posted to their Kensington Royal account on X, formerly known as Twitter, coincides with Kate Middleton's announcement revealing that she's finally completed her chemotherapy. Shot by filmmaker Will Warr, the visuals show the royals enjoying time out in nature with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The royal family enjoys a cozy picnic, run along the beach, and also trek through the forest. However, there were moments between the couple that showcased a few causes for concern. To better understand the couple's nonverbal undertones, Nicki Swift reached out to Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach & body language expert, who analyzed William and Kate's interactions and highlighted a few troubling signifiers.
Contrasting the scandalous rumors hovering around their bond, William and Kate show a different shade of their relationship in this video. Interestingly, the video features rare glimpses of William and Kate outwardly flaunting their affection for each other amid the continued speculation about the health of their union. The spouses hold hands, share a meal, and even lay together on a towel. The video also includes several embraces as they pose together during their day out in nature. Unfortunately, their shiny attempt at projecting a happy, united front was riddled with a few unseemly cracks, including discomfort from Prince William.
Kate seeks reassurance from Prince William, but he seemed disconnected
Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach & body language expert, told Nicki Swift exclusively that Kate Middleton was looking for reassurance from Prince William. "During several parts of the video, when Kate was sitting next to William or walking next to him, she looked over at him, seeking his eyes, almost as if looking for reassurance or connection," says Moore. "Nearly every time the couple was seated or when they were walking hand in hand, Kate looked over to William, a key indicator that she loves connecting with him and perhaps sees him as a source of comfort." And while Moore says that William is undoubtedly connected to his wife, he also showcased moments of disconnect in the video.
In one clip where William and Kate are seated together, Kate lovingly lays her head on William's shoulder. Prince William displayed "true affection" for Middleton by lovingly patting her hands, according to Moore. However, "his eyes appear to give away some underlying discomfort. While Kate has eyes closed, fully leaning into the closeness of the moment, William's eyes dart upward and outward several times as if he's somewhat uncomfortable underneath it all and perhaps looking for escape." The body language expert also says that William's body language proves he's committed to being physically present, "but perhaps there's a part of him that feels overwhelmed by it all or desires to escape somehow."
Prince William is also Kate Middleton's comfort
Prince William may not have been able to hide his discomfort in the video, but that doesn't mean it was a total loss for him and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. For example, Nicole Moore cited several markers proving that Prince William has been a "steady source of comfort" to Kate amid her serious healthy journey. "William and Kate have definitely grown closer as a result of this and they share a deep and connected bond," explains Moore. One example is when Kate beams as she speaks to William and leans her body on his own. "William again places his hands steadily and firmly on Kate's hands, his body language here demonstrating that he wants to be a steady and present source of comfort for Kate," Moore shared.
The body language expert also believes that they have sustained a romantic connection through the years. Moore notes that their body language remains close even while with their kids. "Kate keeps her hand planted firmly on William's leg and she squeezes it tightly even as her daughter is pulling her close in the other direction," she said. Moore also points to William and Kate holding hands throughout the video as they walk with their kids. "This body language demonstrates that Kate and William keep a sense of romantic connection underneath it all even when the children are present and they aren't just staying together for the children," Moore stated.
Prince William and Kate Middleton show genuine affection
Prince William and Kate Middleton still display genuine affection throughout their video. "There were several scenes of the couple giving a kiss to each other in the video and from their body language, it appears as if their affection is genuine," says Nicole Moore. "In a clip of William kissing Kate on the side of her face, he smiles deeply while kissing her and pulls her hands up and inward, a body language indicator that his affection is real here and he's trying to pull as much of Kate into him as he possibly can." Moore also cites their kids' comfort with witnessing their affection as a "potential indicator" that this is par for the course for them.
Moore also believes the spouses "weathered the storm of Kate's cancer journey" and it's resulted in a closer bond. "William does appear to be serving as a source of comfort and strength for Kate and the couple appears to enjoy conversing with each other as they always have." With that said, Moore also circles back around to her original point of William's possible discomfort. "The only potential red flag is that Kate did look over at William many more times than he did over to her and his eyes appeared to dart around in discomfort ..." she says. "It's possible that he's still grappling with some feelings or fears of uncertainty because of Kate's cancer journey but he's keeping calm composure to be there for Kate."