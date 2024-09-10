Body Language Expert Tells Us William Can't Hide Discomfort Alongside Kate In Touching Video

Prince William and Kate Middleton still display genuine affection throughout their video. "There were several scenes of the couple giving a kiss to each other in the video and from their body language, it appears as if their affection is genuine," says Nicole Moore. "In a clip of William kissing Kate on the side of her face, he smiles deeply while kissing her and pulls her hands up and inward, a body language indicator that his affection is real here and he's trying to pull as much of Kate into him as he possibly can." Moore also cites their kids' comfort with witnessing their affection as a "potential indicator" that this is par for the course for them.

Moore also believes the spouses "weathered the storm of Kate's cancer journey" and it's resulted in a closer bond. "William does appear to be serving as a source of comfort and strength for Kate and the couple appears to enjoy conversing with each other as they always have." With that said, Moore also circles back around to her original point of William's possible discomfort. "The only potential red flag is that Kate did look over at William many more times than he did over to her and his eyes appeared to dart around in discomfort ..." she says. "It's possible that he's still grappling with some feelings or fears of uncertainty because of Kate's cancer journey but he's keeping calm composure to be there for Kate."