Melania Trump's Cringey Filter Fail In New Video Officially Dethrones Kimberly Guilfoyle

Melania Trump's video has generated a ton of attention for the former first lady, garnering over 45,000 likes on X, formerly known as Twitter. And while Melania's spirited plea has prompted her and Donald Trump's supporters to agree with her, there are just as many people pointing out some of the oddities within the video. For example, several users are convinced the video is AI generated. "Why does this look so AI or something? Look at the roots of her hair on top where it's brown. The color keeps moving," tweeted one user. A second pointed to Melania's cadence as "proof" the video was the source of AI. "This is AI generated. The way she's pronouncing words is not consistent with her usual cadence. Also it's all about her and not about the need for gun control," they wrote.

This wasn't the end of the AI conversation surrounding Melania by a long shot, with another user writing, "This AI clip seems almost real. But the lack of emotion and the weird lips tell us it can't be real." Another tweeted, "This isnt Melania ... This is an AI. The scripted show continues people ..." Meanwhile, another user wrote, "That video looks like an AI copy of Melania using skin smoothing filters and tightening." Finally, another questioned whether or not Melania's odd appearance was actually the result of AI or just a side effect of trying a different makeup application. "Is this real Melania or AI Melania? I can't tell with all the filters and excessive makeup." Either way? 'Twas a total fail.