Melania Trump's Cringey Filter Fail In New Video Officially Dethrones Kimberly Guilfoyle
Melania Trump's filter fail has catapulted her into the ranks of Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has a well-documented history of photoshopping and over-polishing her Instagram photos. In an conveniently-time post ahead of the 2024 presidential debate, Melania uploaded a video of herself questioning why authorities didn't capture Donald Trump's shooter before he was able to carry out his failed assassination attempt in July. "The attempt to end my husband's life was a horrible, distressing experience," she said. "Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can't help but wonder, why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech. There is definitely more to this story and we need to uncover the truth." Melania concluded the video with a little shoutout to her upcoming memoir, "Melania," but we couldn't appreciate the bizarre segue because we were focused on her appearance.
https://t.co/ZCTwZSqZND pic.twitter.com/KKA6anTEYC
— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) September 10, 2024
Melania, a former model, may not work the catwalk anymore, but she usually flaunts her God-given beauty in various designer duds during her mandated appearances out in public. And while recent years have seen her attract the occasional plastic surgery rumor, she's usually been able to escape photoshop speculation. However, the video boasts a version of Melania with flat, perfect, airbrushed skin set atop an eerily-lit background that almost makes the whole setup look more like poorly-rendered AI. Her hair is also uncharacteristically perfect, prompting us to wonder how much of the video was potentially artificially produced. Basically? Melania's heartfelt attempt to drum up political sympathy for her husband, Donald, has been completely overshadowed by her unusually-lit video. Unsurprisingly, social media also noticed!
Social media questions authenticity of Melania's video
Melania Trump's video has generated a ton of attention for the former first lady, garnering over 45,000 likes on X, formerly known as Twitter. And while Melania's spirited plea has prompted her and Donald Trump's supporters to agree with her, there are just as many people pointing out some of the oddities within the video. For example, several users are convinced the video is AI generated. "Why does this look so AI or something? Look at the roots of her hair on top where it's brown. The color keeps moving," tweeted one user. A second pointed to Melania's cadence as "proof" the video was the source of AI. "This is AI generated. The way she's pronouncing words is not consistent with her usual cadence. Also it's all about her and not about the need for gun control," they wrote.
This wasn't the end of the AI conversation surrounding Melania by a long shot, with another user writing, "This AI clip seems almost real. But the lack of emotion and the weird lips tell us it can't be real." Another tweeted, "This isnt Melania ... This is an AI. The scripted show continues people ..." Meanwhile, another user wrote, "That video looks like an AI copy of Melania using skin smoothing filters and tightening." Finally, another questioned whether or not Melania's odd appearance was actually the result of AI or just a side effect of trying a different makeup application. "Is this real Melania or AI Melania? I can't tell with all the filters and excessive makeup." Either way? 'Twas a total fail.