Olivia Dunne Confuses LSU Game Day For Nightclub In Latest Inappropriate Outfit
Olivia Dunne showed up to a football game in an inappropriate outfit that did not exactly show off school spirit. The gymnast attended a Louisiana State University Tigers game, and instead of sporting the team colors of purple and gold, she opted for an all-black number. On September 8, Dunne uploaded an Instagram carousel that highlighted her tight-fitting black top and black mini-skirt. She accessorized the number with a pair of sunglasses, and showed school pride with tiger-striped cowboy boots. "Can i get a geaux tigers?!" Dunne wrote in the caption.
In the first snap, Dunne was solo with her back to the camera and her arm raised in the air cheering on the Tigers. The social media star was joined by her friends in other snaps, including fellow LSU gymnast Chase Brock, as they wore matching black numbers that seemed more fitting for a night out than a college football game. "Dressing for the club," one Instagram follower commented. Dunne did however earn points for the tiger-themed footwear. "The boots are giving," another fan wrote.
The black top and mini-skirt may have not been the most LSU-centric choice, but it did show off Dunne's style evolution. Two years earlier, in September 2022, Dunne attended a Tigers football game and she wore cut-off denim shorts with a one-strap white top and matching white boots. For that outfit, Dunne wore a tiger-print belt to support the school's team. A year earlier, Dunne attended a game and wore a similar (if not identical) outfit. Besides these outfits, Dunne's game day looks had caused a stir online in the past.
How Olivia Dunne dresses at Paul Skenes' games
A year before she looked dressed for the club at a football game, Dunne attended a Louisiana State University Tigers game with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. She rocked a tight-fitting yellow summer dress, which caught fans' eyes when Skenes uploaded a photo of the pair at the game to his Instagram page. Dunne also gave fans an eyeful when she posted a picture of herself in the hip-hugging mini-dress to her Instagram Stories.
Even though Livvy flaunted her curves while at a Tigers game with her boyfriend, Dunne dressed more conservatively when she watched Skenes play. In June 2023, she watched the LSU baseball team play in Omaha and took to Instagram to show off her denim threads for the game. Dunne wore a purple T-shirt and cut-off denim shorts, plus a large denim jacket that said "Geaux Tigers" in stitching across the back.
Dunne was on-hand when Skenes made his MLB debut, and simply wore a satin black Pittsburgh Pirates jacket to support her boyfriend's team. Dunne took her support via garment to another level when Skenes was named to the MLB All-Star game. The LSU gymnast had a custom white tank top made for the occasion. As Dunne showed off on her Instagram Stories in July, the top had a drawing of a cowboy hat with Skenes' jersey number "30," and cowboy boots that had "Skenes" written across the bottom, per The Sun.