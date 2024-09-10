Olivia Dunne Confuses LSU Game Day For Nightclub In Latest Inappropriate Outfit

Olivia Dunne showed up to a football game in an inappropriate outfit that did not exactly show off school spirit. The gymnast attended a Louisiana State University Tigers game, and instead of sporting the team colors of purple and gold, she opted for an all-black number. On September 8, Dunne uploaded an Instagram carousel that highlighted her tight-fitting black top and black mini-skirt. She accessorized the number with a pair of sunglasses, and showed school pride with tiger-striped cowboy boots. "Can i get a geaux tigers?!" Dunne wrote in the caption.

In the first snap, Dunne was solo with her back to the camera and her arm raised in the air cheering on the Tigers. The social media star was joined by her friends in other snaps, including fellow LSU gymnast Chase Brock, as they wore matching black numbers that seemed more fitting for a night out than a college football game. "Dressing for the club," one Instagram follower commented. Dunne did however earn points for the tiger-themed footwear. "The boots are giving," another fan wrote.

The black top and mini-skirt may have not been the most LSU-centric choice, but it did show off Dunne's style evolution. Two years earlier, in September 2022, Dunne attended a Tigers football game and she wore cut-off denim shorts with a one-strap white top and matching white boots. For that outfit, Dunne wore a tiger-print belt to support the school's team. A year earlier, Dunne attended a game and wore a similar (if not identical) outfit. Besides these outfits, Dunne's game day looks had caused a stir online in the past.