Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Olivia Dunne Wore

A portion of LSU gymnast Olivia "Livvy" Dunne's astonishing social media earnings come from sponsorship deals with clothing brands including American Eagle and Vuori. This puts pressure on the athlete to nail the landing every time she puts an outfit together, but she doesn't always make the podium.

Dunne told Elle that it's actually fashion that sparked her interest in gymnastics. When she was a toddler, she fell in love with a cousin's bedazzled leotard and decided to take up tumbling to earn one of her own. She eventually parlayed her skills into a huge social media following by also being attractive and preternaturally good at creating attention-grabbing content. She even caught the eye of The New York Times in 2022 — the publication printed a headline containing the words "Sex Sells" next to a photo of Dunne wearing one of her LSU leotards. The athlete was taken aback by the article's critical tone and the picture it was seemingly using to make the point that she caters to the male gaze. "That's what we have to wear," she pointed out on the "Full Send Podcast." Dunne also dragged The New York Times on TikTok.

While Dunne's sparkly, school-issued leos are definitely appropriate for her gymnastics competitions, she doesn't always pick the best outfits for the job when given more freedom to make fashion choices for other occasions.