The Striking Style Evolution Of Olivia Dunne

At an age when she's barely legal enough to drink alcohol, Olivia Dunne has vaulted into the big-time as a star gymnast, social media influencer, and tabloid attraction, one apparently worth $6 million. Her figure would woo most folks into retirement, but Dunne, a communications major at Louisiana State University, is just getting started. Granted, she's worked hard at school, in her athletic pursuits, and getting her name out there on TikTok et al., a skill that no doubt might have made her an in-class case study among her LSU peers.

But it's been her videogenic appeal as a talented gymnast that has obviously helped Dunne become one of America's most celebrated "it-girls" of late. It's been enough for tabloids to dedicate media real estate to the goings-on in her life, whether it be gawking at her in public or romantically linking her to the likes of NFL wide receiver Justin Jefferson and country singer Morgan Wallen. These days, she's dating MLB pitcher Paul Skenes.

Just as vital to Dunne's persona has been her keen sense of fashion. "I love fashion design," she says on her website. "I especially enjoy participating in the design of my custom leotards." Outside of her gymnastics attire, Dunne has evolved with her wardrobe, experimenting with casual wear, cutting-edge designs, and outfits that have classiness written all over them. She's jumped back and forth between styles frequently, but one element has remained constant. Whatever she puts on, she's guaranteed to turn heads.