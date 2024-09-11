Caitlin Clark Crystalizes Where She Stands With Trump On Taylor Swift's Big Announcement

Caitlin Clark, 22-year-old rookie for the Indiana Fever, has been quite the controversial standout of the 2024 season, not only for her athletic achievements, but also for her off-the-court influence on the WNBA at large. Despite this growing fame (or perhaps because of it), Clark has remained largely quiet about her political views throughout her ascension to fame. Naturally, this has left many fans curious about where she stands on the key issues. Tthanks to a single social media interaction, all this has now changed.

By liking Taylor Swift's Instagram endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, Clark has officially joined the broader conversation around American politics. It's something many of Clark's fans have been waiting for her to do, though some on the right are sure to gripe about her aligning with Harris over Donald Trump. That said, Clark's boyfriend Luke McCaffery — Indiana Pacers assistant — had already voiced his opinion earlier in the year by sharing a Harris campaign video to his Instagram story. Now, it seems Clark has followed suit.