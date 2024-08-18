The True Story Of Caitlin Clark's Romance With Connor McCaffery

Remember how Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan's basketball-loving characters fell head over heels for each other in the turn of the century rom-com "Love & Basketball"? Well, in a case of life imitating art, the worlds of the NBA and WNBA have collided romantically on several occasions.

Indeed, among the real-life basketball love stories are former Denver Nugget Jordan Hamilton and New York Liberty's Betnijah Laney, Team USA gold medalist Napheesa Collier and skills coach Alex Bazzell, and NBA G-League player Devin Cannady and Indiana Fever's Katie Lou Samuelson. In 2023, basketball phenom Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery — both of whom played for the University of Iowa's Hawkeyes before leaving for bigger and better things — joined this exclusive club.

So what do we know about this latest sporting power couple? From platonic beginnings and Instagram declarations to on-court rivalries and political persuasions, here's a look at the pair who appears to be defining the term "basketball relationship goals."