Lip Reader Tells Us What Kamala Uttered When Trump Hogged Debate Mic For Bizarre Chip Rant

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly overtalked Vice President Kamala Harris during their first debate ahead of the 2024 presidential election. While the former president delivered up a slew of unforgettable soundbites, one moment in particular roused interest from not only from viewers, but Harris herself. During a convo about Trump's dealings with China during his presidency, Harris said (via CNBC), "Let's be clear that the Trump administration resulted in a trade deficit, one of the highest we've ever seen in the history of America." While discussing semiconductor chips necessary to power various technological devices, Harris accused Trump of putting China at an advantage by selling them American-made chips. "Under Donald Trump's presidency, he ended up selling American chips to China to help them improve and modernize their military."

You have to give Harris credit: When she is speaking, even on defense, she is comfortable looking directly at Trump. This is something Hillary Clinton struggled to do in 2016. #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/bFL5ma3lGt — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 11, 2024

In response, Trump went on a lengthy diatribe against Harris, who's since been endorsed by Taylor Swift, that turned personal. "First of all, they bought their chips from Taiwan," Trump said during the clip. "We hardly make chips anymore because of philosophies like they have and policies that they have." Reiterating his previous talking point accusing Harris of waffling on her personal policies before joining the presidential race, he added, "I don't say her because she has no policy. Everything that she believed three years ago and four years ago is out the window." While Harris held her tongue during Trump's time at the mic, she was caught mouthing a response to his sharp accusations. Nicki Swift reached out to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, who analyzed her response.