The Property Brothers' Other Brother Lives A Pretty Normal Life

J.D. Scott, older brother to "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, certainly isn't in the spotlight as much as his famous siblings. But just because he lives a more ordinary existence than the other Scott brothers, that doesn't mean he's any less interesting. Born James Daniel Scott, J.D. has carved out his own unique path compared to the celebrity Scotts. He started his career working as a stuntman, actor, and magician — quite the career path, to be sure. As the other Scott brothers rose to fame, J.D. would eventually appear alongside them on shows such as "Brother vs. Brother" and "Property Brothers: At Home."

Off-screen, he manages a popular YouTube channel where he shares personal stories, DIY tips, and glimpses into his normal life — especially his relationship with makeup artist Annalee Belle, who Scott married in 2019. They enjoy a relatively quiet life together, filled with fun adventures, home improvement projects, and a shared love of creativity. In addition to his personal life and professional endeavors, the oldest Scott has also been a supportive figure for his younger bros. He frequently works behind the scenes on the "Property Brothers" franchise, helping with production and offering creative input. That is, until 2019, when something rattled Scott's life forever.