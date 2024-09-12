The Property Brothers' Other Brother Lives A Pretty Normal Life
J.D. Scott, older brother to "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, certainly isn't in the spotlight as much as his famous siblings. But just because he lives a more ordinary existence than the other Scott brothers, that doesn't mean he's any less interesting. Born James Daniel Scott, J.D. has carved out his own unique path compared to the celebrity Scotts. He started his career working as a stuntman, actor, and magician — quite the career path, to be sure. As the other Scott brothers rose to fame, J.D. would eventually appear alongside them on shows such as "Brother vs. Brother" and "Property Brothers: At Home."
Off-screen, he manages a popular YouTube channel where he shares personal stories, DIY tips, and glimpses into his normal life — especially his relationship with makeup artist Annalee Belle, who Scott married in 2019. They enjoy a relatively quiet life together, filled with fun adventures, home improvement projects, and a shared love of creativity. In addition to his personal life and professional endeavors, the oldest Scott has also been a supportive figure for his younger bros. He frequently works behind the scenes on the "Property Brothers" franchise, helping with production and offering creative input. That is, until 2019, when something rattled Scott's life forever.
J.D. Scott's mysterious health journey
J.D. Scott's life took a serious turn in 2019 when he revealed he had been battling a strange illness for over a year. His mystery symptoms had doctors struggling to diagnose him initially: "Constricted chest, numbness in one arm, rapid pulse, pressure in my head and this strange crawling sensation in my skull. Simply the worst I had ever felt along with this overwhelming sense of something terrible was about to happen," as Scott described it (via People). Naturally, Scott hit the road to recovery with the same vigor and determination that his younger brothers bring to a home renovation.
After months of tests, Scott was eventually put on antibiotics and told to cut out sugar, dairy, soy, wheat, and gluten. "I'm not ignorant enough to say I'm cured," Scott went on to say, "but certainly that this form of treatment is having very good results." Following these health struggles and subsequent dietary changes, Scott's life undoubtedly looks different than it did before. Today, his normal life now revolves around managing his wellbeing, maintaining his work in entertainment, and enjoying quality time in his relationship with wife Annalee Belle. He continues to make the occasional appearance on "Brother vs. Brother," too.