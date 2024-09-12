Patrick Mahomes Handles Politics A Lot Differently Than Wife Brittany

Donald Trump is taking whatever celebrity endorsements he can. After Brittany Mahomes gave his post a thumbs up, 45 wrote on Truth Social, "I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country." He continued, "With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless 'leaders,' it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple — See you both at the Super Bowl!"

After the September 10 debate between Trump and Kamala Harris, Taylor Swift, whose rep went down in flames after her Brittany lovefest, publicly backed the veep with a statement on Instagram. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," the "Fortnight" singer wrote. Of course, Trump had something to say about it. "I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth," he told Fox News (via X, formerly Twitter). "I was not a Taylor Swift fan," he added. As for Patrick Mahomes, he revealed that he voted for the first time ever in a 2020 interview with "Huddle & Flow." While he didn't reveal who he cast his ballot for, the quarterback did stress the importance of voting.