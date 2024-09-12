Celebrity Kids Whose Stunning Height Is Hard To Believe
When celebrities announce the birth of their babies, fans can't help but celebrate along with them. After all, they're welcoming a new generation of possible stars if they follow in their parents' footsteps. However, in the blink of an eye, they've shot up and are even taller than their famous parents. Take Barron Trump, for example. With his father Donald Trump hovering around 6'2" and his mom Melania Trump at 5'11", it's no wonder that the youngest Trump is super tall. In fact, Barron became taller than his parents when he was just 12 years old, and the New York University student has now surpassed Donald's height at just under 7 feet.
It's hard to tell how tall a celebrity is by looking at them through our screens or in magazines. However, when their much taller kids are standing next to them, it's clear that they've been blessed in the height department. While Barron's stature is no secret, there are plenty of other celebrity kids who have lengthy limbs too.
Garcelle Beauvais' son Jaid Nilon is a model
When Garcelle Beauvais joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in Season 10, her twin sons Jax and Jaid Nilon were just young teens. The "Coming To America" star welcomed them in October 2007 with her then-husband, Michael Nilon. At the time, they were premature and were just over 4 pounds, per People. Jax and Jaid definitely made up for their birth weight over the years, and at 17 years old, they have a few inches over their famous mom.
Jaid's tall and lanky stature makes him the perfect candidate to be a model, and it just so happens that he's signed with LA Models. According to his bio, he stands at 6 feet tall, which also gives him an advantage while playing basketball. In January, Beauvais' eldest son Oliver Saunders shared a video of his younger brother tearing it up on the court and wrote, "So Proud Of My Lil Brother @jaid.nilon !!!! He Had A Major Surgery & Bounced Back!!!! First Game Back & He Is Already Ballin!!!!!!"
Ella Bleu Travolta inherited her father's height
Fans watched John Tavolta's daughter with his late wife Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu Travolta, grow up right before their eyes. Born in 2000, Preston told Redbook (via the New York Post), "It got hard-core at the end because she was so big. John put his hands under her arms while she was still halfway in, and I put my hand on his, and we pulled her out together and laid her on my chest."
Ella Bleu accompanied her parents on the red carpet from time to time, but it wasn't until 2018 that her height had suddenly shot up. While posing with her father at the "Solo: A Star Wars Story" screening, she looked close to his 6'2" height. At 5'10", a pair of heels would make Ella Bleu almost as tall as Travolta. With her father's height and her mom's gorgeous looks, the "Get Lost" star is a natural model and showed off some looks for a CAP 74024 magazine feature on her Instagram feed. "Wow I see [a lot] of your mom in this pic," a fan commented.
Pierce Brosnan's son Dylan could be the next James Bond
It's apparent that Pierce Brosnan passed on his good looks to his son, Dylan Brosnan. The "No Time To Die" star welcomed his second youngest kid with his wife Keely Shaye Smith in January 1997, and Dylan quickly grew accustomed to being a movie star's son. In an Instagram Live shared by People, he recalled visiting his father on the set of "Die Another Day." He stated, "That was really cool. I was really young, but I loved the cars." Pierce added that he wanted to impress Dylan with all the cool stunt moves, and when he was done, his young son was only concerned about the cars.
Well, that young son is now 27 years old and he's grown into a very tall man — even more so than his 6'1" tall father. In a 2023 Instagram post shared by Pierce, Dylan is pictured standing on one side of him, with his youngest son Paris on the other. "Great night out with my sons, Dylan and Paris, celebrating The Out-Laws with Adam Devine and Nina Dobrev!! Coming to Netflix July 7th," the "Final Score" actor wrote. Dylan is clearly a few inches taller than both of them, and his IMDb lists him as 6'5". Perhaps one day, he'll be the one doing stunts in a future James Bond movies.
Brooke Shields' daughter Grier Henchy is a statuesque model
Brooke Shields is one of the most stunning model-turned-actors of all time, so it's no wonder her daughters Rowan and Grier Henchy are striking as well. Although Grier is younger than Rowan by two years, she's taller than her at a staggering 6'1" height. Sadly, Shields shared with SHE Media (via She Knows) that Grier was bullied in school for being so tall. "Wow, wow, wow girls can be just plain mean," the "Blue Lagoon" star lamented. She continued, "And she comes home and I just want to talk about it and she's like, 'Don't tell me to lead with kindness, don't tell me to take the high road. I'm getting a nosebleed with this high road.'"
It looks like Grier got the last laugh, as she's using her height to launch a modeling career. As reported by Page Six, the college freshman made her runway debut for Tommy Hilfiger's New York Fashion Week show on September 7. Grier has been with the brand since December 2023 and she announced on Instagram, "Happy Hilfiger Holidays! So excited to officially be a Tommy Girl!"
Ireland Baldwin is taller than her father
Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin were once Hollywood's golden couple, and they welcomed their only daughter together, Ireland Baldwin, in 1997. By the age of 17, the teen towered at 6'2" and began her modeling career with a photo shoot for the New York Post. She soon graced the pages of big publications such as Vanity Fair, W Magazine, and Elle. Unfortunately, the glitz and glamour was not all that it was cracked up to be for Ireland. "I regret getting into the modeling industry at all, honestly. I already struggled with extreme body dysmorphia and eating disorders and all kinds of issues before modeling. That was something I was introduced to very young," she shared with Yahoo! Life. "I was 16 and I should have been in school and with my friends and not worried about how I looked in a bikini," she added.
During an appearance on "Red Table Talk," Ireland admitted, "I don't think I ever would have been scouted as a model if it weren't for who my parents are." These days, she's focused on raising her daughter Holland with musician André Allen Anjos, who goes by RAC. Although she's just a baby at this time, it'll be interesting to see if Holland will one day inherit her mother's lofty height too.