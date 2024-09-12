Celebrity Kids Whose Stunning Height Is Hard To Believe

When celebrities announce the birth of their babies, fans can't help but celebrate along with them. After all, they're welcoming a new generation of possible stars if they follow in their parents' footsteps. However, in the blink of an eye, they've shot up and are even taller than their famous parents. Take Barron Trump, for example. With his father Donald Trump hovering around 6'2" and his mom Melania Trump at 5'11", it's no wonder that the youngest Trump is super tall. In fact, Barron became taller than his parents when he was just 12 years old, and the New York University student has now surpassed Donald's height at just under 7 feet.

It's hard to tell how tall a celebrity is by looking at them through our screens or in magazines. However, when their much taller kids are standing next to them, it's clear that they've been blessed in the height department. While Barron's stature is no secret, there are plenty of other celebrity kids who have lengthy limbs too.