Ella Travolta Is Almost As Tall As Her Father John In Stunning New Snaps

Sometimes, talent just runs in the family. As fans know, Ella Bleu Travolta is famous thanks to her folks, Kelly Preston and John Travolta, though there's no doubt that she has been making a name for herself in the entertainment industry thanks to her own talents. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a few movie roles, per IMDb, and she even starred in the 2009 film, "Old Dogs," with her pops. See? Talent runs in the genes.

John's daughter has also taken after her dear old dad in other ways and is currently working on her music. John appears to be his daughter's number one fan and posted a video of Ella belting out her new single in December 2021. "In case you haven't seen or heard the preview of my daughter Ella's first single, 'Dizzy,' here it is," the "Grease" star wrote in a post. In October 2021, he also shared a photo of himself and Ella sitting next to one another for an interview, and in the photo, their resemblance is uncanny. "Happy Father–Daughter Day Ella! I love you more than words can express!" John wrote on the sweet upload.

Ella praised her dad on his birthday in February. "Happy Birthday to my role model, my best friend, the person who has taught me one of the most valuable lessons in life, kindness," she wrote in the heartwarming post. Turns out, love isn't the only thing they share with one another.