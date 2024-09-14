Kylie Kelce Confirmed She's Not A Trump Supporter With One Move
Amid increasing pressure over her apparent lack of a political backbone, Taylor Swift silenced the detractors by publicly confirming her support of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential elections. In a lengthy Instagram post, the world-conquering pop star acknowledged that she appreciated the duo's stance on various important issues including women's reproductive rights. Fans were delighted and relieved when Swift finally made her allegiances clear, especially since social media was filled with criticism in the preceding days over the "Bad Blood" hitmaker's perceived cynical use of politics to further her own agenda, as most famously seen in her 2020 documentary "Miss Americana."
Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump and his cronies weren't impressed with Swift's move and her quip about being a "childless cat lady," which was undoubtedly a dig at the former president's left field VP pick, JD Vance, didn't go down too well in MAGA Land either. But Hollywood was all over it, with several notable celebrities including Lady Gaga and Jennifer Aniston rushing to like the Insta post accordingly. Nestled among the likes was one from Kylie Kelce, the wife of Jason Kelce, whose brother, Travis Kelce, is the singer-songwriter's current paramour. Although their friendship is more low key than some other squad members, there have been plenty of signs that Swift and Kylie are closer than the public knows.
They frequently appear in social media posts together and the WAG is a proud Swiftie too. In fact, she was memorably spotted enthusiastically singing along to "Love Story" at the "New Heights" Beer Bowl event in New Jersey in June 2024 (via X, formerly known as Twitter). And now, we know that their politics align too which, unfortunately, is more than can be said for another prominent NFL wife and BFF of the "I Knew You Were Trouble" hitmaker.
Brittany Mahomes was heavily criticized for her supposed support of Donald Trump
Fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, found herself at the center of a social media maelstrom after liking a post detailing Donald Trump's plan if he were to be re-elected. Although Brittany subsequently removed it, the damage was done, and her response to the backlash — in which the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model dismissed critics as "haters" and suggested they simply needed to grow up — didn't help matters. Trump, for his part, shouted out Brittany for her support just a short while before her famous BFF made it clear that she was supporting the other team.
Although they avoided each other at the first Chiefs game of the season, Taylor Swift and Brittany had a lovefest at the US Open, and her rep went down in flames as a result (fortunately the pop star's public support of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz helped soften the blow). Online commentators posited that Swift was playing both sides, though there were several who argued that the "Shake It Off" hitmaker can hang out with whoever she likes and it shouldn't negate her speaking out on issues like queer rights. As one X user asserted, "It is possible to be friends with people who don't share your political views. That's how you challenge each other, learn and grow."
Complicating matters somewhat, when Brittany's husband Patrick was asked for his political viewpoint during a press conference, the football player dodged the question with a mealy-mouthed response about loving everyone. "I don't want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way," Patrick reasoned (via X), proclaiming only that voting is the main thing overall.