Kylie Kelce Confirmed She's Not A Trump Supporter With One Move

Amid increasing pressure over her apparent lack of a political backbone, Taylor Swift silenced the detractors by publicly confirming her support of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential elections. In a lengthy Instagram post, the world-conquering pop star acknowledged that she appreciated the duo's stance on various important issues including women's reproductive rights. Fans were delighted and relieved when Swift finally made her allegiances clear, especially since social media was filled with criticism in the preceding days over the "Bad Blood" hitmaker's perceived cynical use of politics to further her own agenda, as most famously seen in her 2020 documentary "Miss Americana."

Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump and his cronies weren't impressed with Swift's move and her quip about being a "childless cat lady," which was undoubtedly a dig at the former president's left field VP pick, JD Vance, didn't go down too well in MAGA Land either. But Hollywood was all over it, with several notable celebrities including Lady Gaga and Jennifer Aniston rushing to like the Insta post accordingly. Nestled among the likes was one from Kylie Kelce, the wife of Jason Kelce, whose brother, Travis Kelce, is the singer-songwriter's current paramour. Although their friendship is more low key than some other squad members, there have been plenty of signs that Swift and Kylie are closer than the public knows.

They frequently appear in social media posts together and the WAG is a proud Swiftie too. In fact, she was memorably spotted enthusiastically singing along to "Love Story" at the "New Heights" Beer Bowl event in New Jersey in June 2024 (via X, formerly known as Twitter). And now, we know that their politics align too which, unfortunately, is more than can be said for another prominent NFL wife and BFF of the "I Knew You Were Trouble" hitmaker.