Why James Middleton's Marriage Just Seems Off

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton had multiple shady moments in the past before settling down and marrying Alizee Thevenet. Even though James seems to have left his troublesome behavior in the rearview, the couple had difficulties making it to the altar. They were engaged in October 2019 and remained so a year later as James revealed in an Instagram post honoring the engagement. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions, the pair had to postpone their wedding twice. Delaying the nuptials on several occasions is never a good sign, and wound up having heartbreaking consequences for their wedding.

Two years after popping the question, James finally had his wedding in September 2021. Even though Kate and Prince William were in attendance, it was a rather low-key affair. The couple said their "I dos" at the town hall of Bormes-les-Mimosas in France where the town's mayor, François Arizzi, officiated their wedding. "The bride and groom were very happy, they were able to pose and take pictures in front of the town hall," Arizzi told the local outlet, Var Matin, days after the nuptials. "They then went to a private venue to celebrate," he added. Sadly, it was a bittersweet day for Alizee, as her father, Jean-Gabriel Thevenet had died five months earlier. "I know that Alizee wanted her father to be there too. But it wasn't to be. They had to delay the wedding twice and it was too late for him," a source told the Daily Mail shortly after the wedding in 2021.

Even before they were married there were signs that the marriage could seem off. Leading up to the wedding, James had opened up to the public about his personal issues.