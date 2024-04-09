The Tragic Truth About Kate Middleton's Younger Brother James

James Middleton lives a privileged life and he knows that. But being Kate Middleton's younger brother means he has lived his ups and downs in a spotlight he didn't look for. And not only that, but he has also had to deal with the pressures and expectations that come with being related to the Princess of Wales and future queen. "Suddenly, and very publicly, I was being judged about whether I was a success [or] a failure. That does put pressure on you," he told Tatler in 2019.

It also doesn't help that James is different from Kate and Pippa Middleton in some fundamental ways. Carole and Michael Middleton worked hard to send their three children to expensive schools in an effort to give them the best opportunities. But James wasn't cut out for school, whereas his sisters definitely were. While he was able to snag a spot in the prestigious University of Edinburgh, he never completed his environmental resources management degree. "I knew that that mouthful of academic prescription was not going to do it for me," he told GQ in 2012.

Meanwhile, Kate earned a degree in Art History from the University of St. Andrews, graduating with honors in 2004, and Pippa earned a Master's from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David in 2022. But James has faced adversities that neither of his sisters had to. That includes suffering from mental and cognitive disorders that impacted his personal, professional and educational goals — for better or for worse.