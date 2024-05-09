The Shady Side Of Kate Middleton's Brother James

While James Middleton may have an idyllic life in the English countryside, he has attracted his fair share of negative attention since Kate Middleton's relationship with Prince William thrust him into the spotlight. James is the member of the strange and secretive Middleton family who shares the most personal content on social media, which he sometimes uses to expose the highly guarded privacy of the royal in-laws. For example, in a May 2020 Instagram video, he offered a brief glimpse into his pandemic life as he spent the COVID-19 lockdown with his parents, Carole and Michael.

As Kate's youngest sibling, James is also the Middleton who most often spoke to the press, primarily to promote his business ventures. He's the owner of the dog food company, James & Ella, and he launched his first book in 2024. As James tried to set himself apart from his sisters and parents, he has made a few awkward comments about them. He has also gone a bit too far in his efforts to avoid a nepo baby label, especially as it concerns to how much his family has helped him.

James also cast shame upon the family in the early days of Kate and William's marriage, when some of his drunken shenanigans made headlines. Back then, James was involved in quite a few photographic scandals that earned him notoriety as a "bad boy." Thankfully, he's matured and left his party-boy days behind. But the grown-up James who swapped London for the countryside still isn't immune to controversy.