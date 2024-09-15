Ty Pennington And His Wife Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Thought

Home renovation expert Ty Pennington, star of shows like HGTV's "Rock the Block" and TLC's "Trading Spaces," sometimes seems like a big kid himself, just enjoying every adventure that comes his way. Therefore, it may not be surprising that he fell in love with a younger woman who's ready to match his ready-for-anything energy.

Pennington had known his future wife, social media manager Kellee Merrell, for several years, as they originally met through friends in 2010. They didn't start getting close, however, until just before the pandemic. The duo ended up falling in love throughout their time quarantining, and they married on November 27, 2021, when Pennington was 56 years old and Merrell was 33 years old, giving them a 23-year difference. "I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She's a beautiful person inside and out," Pennington told People after the two got engaged. "Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person."

In 2022, HGTV star Ty Pennington looked back fondly on the day he and Kellee Merrell tied the knot. On the couple's first anniversary, he shared to Instagram a sweet video and a photo of them dancing together. "One year ago I made the best (and easiest) decision of my life! 10/10 recommend marrying your best friend," he wrote.