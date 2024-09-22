The Tragic Side Of Nick Hogan's Real Life

Nick faced yet another tragedy after his father revealed that he came close to committing suicide in 2009. At the time, Hulk and his ex-wife Linda had recently finalized their messy divorce, ending over two decades of marriage together, and he was dealing with the impact of his son's devastating car crash. By that October, the former WWE star was on the brink, mixing dangerous concoctions of rum and Xanax and contemplating ending his life.

Hulk said one phone call from his "American Gladiators" co-star Laila Ali changed everything. "All of a sudden the phone rang, and it was Laila, and she said, 'Hey, what's going on? You're on the set. You're all depressed. We're worried about you. You going to be okay?'" he told Today. The legendary wrestler said Ali checking up on him was a serious wake-up call. "It snapped me out of it. At that moment I switched gears. I got sick and tired of being sick and tired. Her voice saved my life, it really did," he explained.

Hulk revealed that he had spent time away from his family's former home to do a project in South America, but none of his children had visited him while filming. Upon returning, he was hit with depression. "When I went to the house, every room was empty ... Every closet I went in, all the clothes were gone." Eventually, however, the wrestling champion began to change his mindset, learning to grow from the obstacles and remain hopeful until he came out the other side. "I just felt if I could survive through this and change my thinking and switch gears — I just wanted people to know that life is good. You don't have to run around with your head down. Stay positive. Stay happy," he advised.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.