6 Hallmark Hunks Who Had Awkward On-Screen Chemistry With Their Co-Stars
It's a phenomenon any avid Hallmark watcher has experienced at least once before: Your favorite Hallmark guy just isn't able to make the magic happen. Whether it be a spring, summer, fall, or Christmas classic, it's never fun to find yourself watching a chemistry-free couple that you had such high hopes for. Take "A Magical Christmas Village," for example. Luke Macfarlane plays Ryan, a charming architect who moves into the neighborhood of single mom Summer, played by Alison Sweeney. As the two work together on a holiday project, their friendship starts to evolve into something more.
Despite the festive setting and feel-good plot, the lack of believable chemistry between Macfarlane and Sweeney left fans feeling disappointed in the overall love story. While both Macfarlane and Sweeney are Hallmark regulars with several successful roles, viewers felt their on-screen chemistry in this film was practically nonexistent. "I didn't think the two leads had any chemistry, so I couldn't get into the story," one reviewer wrote. "Before this, I thought Luke would have chemistry with absolutely anyone, but apparently not" (via IMDb).
David O'Donnell and Jodie Sweetin can't warm up in 2022's A Cozy Christmas Inn
Awkward on-screen chemistry isn't limited to just "A Magical Christmas Village." Unfortunately, it's kind of a common occurrence on Hallmark. In "A Cozy Christmas Inn," beloved child actor-turned-TV star Jodie Sweetin stars as Erika, a real estate executive who unknowingly falls in love... not with a man, but with a small-town bed and breakfast. Oh yeah: Her ex Andy, played by proven Hallmark lead David O'Donnell, is still living in the same town, too.
Despite all the makings of a feel-good holiday romance, the chemistry between Sweetin and O'Donnell wasn't all that convincing to viewers. Several reviews mentioned that while Sweetin brought her usual charm to the role, "the chemistry between the cast is nonexistent." This awkwardness between the leads made viewers wonder whether the romance would have been more convincing — and the chemistry that much better — with different leads.
Christopher Russell and Emilie Ullerup can't deliver in 2020's Nature of Love
This isn't something that's limited to just Hallmark Christmas movies, either. "Nature of Love" follows the story of a city girl named Katie (Emilie Ullerup), who heads to a nature resort to cover a story for a magazine. There, she meets Will, a rugged outdoorsman played by Hallmark favorite Christopher Russell, who helps her navigate the wilderness. Fans of the network have seen this concept countless times before.
But, though the film had all the ingredients necessary for an iconic Hallmark romance — including a beautiful setting and classic opposites-attract storyline — the chemistry between Ullerup and Russell didn't quite do it for some fans. Think about it: For a movie called "Nature of Love," anything that comes off as unnatural just isn't going to work. It seems that the leads just couldn't reach that organic connection that's essential for a successful Hallmark love story.
Ektor Rivera and Lacey Chabert wipe out in 2022's Groundswell
Even Hallmark royalty can be found guilty of zero chemistry. In "Groundswell," Lacey Chabert stars as Emma, a chef who heads to Hawaii after a personal — and professional — setback. Not long after her arrival, she meets Ben, played by Hallmark newcomer Ektor Rivera, a surf instructor who helps her find peace and a new direction in life. The movie shows off plenty of stunning Hawaiian locales, but it appears to have forgotten the sizzle at home.
Chabert has done plenty of Hallmark work over the years since her career transformation, but Rivera is still a relatively new member of the team. Talk about getting set up to fail. It's not hard to imagine a more seasoned Hallmark hunk doing better alongside venerable pro Chabert. It begs the question: Where's Brennan Elliott when you need him? He and Chabert have heaps of on-screen chemistry to go around.
Colin Ferguson lacks sizzle with Lori Loughlin in 2016's Every Christmas Has a Story
"Every Christmas Has a Story" follows Lori Loughlin as Kate Harper, a TV personality who accidentally reveals on-air that she doesn't like Christmas. To fix her image, she's sent on assignment to cover Christmas in a small town — where she happens to reunite with her old flame Jack, played by frequent Hallmark star Colin Ferguson. It's a classic setup, offering Loughlin and Ferguson plenty of opportunities for heartwarming moments... but they just never deliver where it counts. (No wonder she's since left the network.)
This lack of chemistry might have something to do with Loughlin and Ferguson's interactions behind the scenes. She once joked that he was a nightmare to work with in an on-set interview, but there's a sense that she might not be totally kidding. Could all this joking around be to blame for their lack of warmth on-screen? The two give off best friend vibes, not so much a memorable Hallmark romance. Maybe not every Hallmark pairing needs to be a romantic one in situations like this?
Shawn Roberts can't connect with Alexa PenaVega in 2016's Ms. Matched
In "Ms. Matched," Hallmark leading man Shawn Roberts plays Ben, a wedding planner whose traditional ideas clash with those of Alexa PenaVega's Libby, a wedding coordinator who takes a more modern approach. Much of the movie revolves around their differing professional opinions, which — in typical Hallmark fashion — slowly evolves into romance as they continue to plan weddings together. Despite the charming premise, many viewers felt that the on-screen chemistry between Roberts and PenaVega felt... off.
One reviewer described it best when they said the movie "isn't just unrealistic. It's nonsensical. I didn't feel the chemistry from the leads. The storyline was messy. It could hardly hold my attention. And instead of a feel-good ending as a payoff for making it through the whole thing, I was rewarded with confusion and dissatisfaction." It's a bummer that this 2016 Hallmark feature wasn't a hit for Roberts, but alas — Hallmark fans know by now that not every leading man's going to knock it out of the park.