6 Hallmark Hunks Who Had Awkward On-Screen Chemistry With Their Co-Stars

It's a phenomenon any avid Hallmark watcher has experienced at least once before: Your favorite Hallmark guy just isn't able to make the magic happen. Whether it be a spring, summer, fall, or Christmas classic, it's never fun to find yourself watching a chemistry-free couple that you had such high hopes for. Take "A Magical Christmas Village," for example. Luke Macfarlane plays Ryan, a charming architect who moves into the neighborhood of single mom Summer, played by Alison Sweeney. As the two work together on a holiday project, their friendship starts to evolve into something more.

Despite the festive setting and feel-good plot, the lack of believable chemistry between Macfarlane and Sweeney left fans feeling disappointed in the overall love story. While both Macfarlane and Sweeney are Hallmark regulars with several successful roles, viewers felt their on-screen chemistry in this film was practically nonexistent. "I didn't think the two leads had any chemistry, so I couldn't get into the story," one reviewer wrote. "Before this, I thought Luke would have chemistry with absolutely anyone, but apparently not" (via IMDb).