The Tragic Truth About HGTV's Ty Pennington

Ty Pennington has enjoyed quite a bit of success, but none of it came easily. By the time he became a household name with "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," Pennington had dealt with adversities that could have sent his life in a different direction. For starters, he came from a broken home and had no relationship with his father until his late preschool years. And when that relationship was established, it added very little.

Pennington's childhood was also marked by his struggle with severe ADHD that went undiagnosed for decades, which had an impact on his education prospects. It wasn't until he received a proper diagnosis and treatment that he was able to fulfill his projects. And those projects also suffered considerable changes amid tragic circumstances. Pennington's first paying job had nothing to do with his carpentry skills but with his charming looks. But his blossoming career as a model took a downturn right when it was about to take off.

Pennington was in a car crash that left him badly scarred — an aesthetic incompatible with the beauty industry. The accident made him go back to carpentry, which eventually led to his TV career so it worked out for the best. Pennington is grateful for how the difficulties he encountered shaped him and his life. He was even more grateful for it all after he suffered a medical emergency that could have ended very badly. Pennington has lived an interesting life, made even more so by how much he has overcome.