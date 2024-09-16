We Gave Kylie Kelce A Brunette Hair Makeover (OMG)

Kylie Kelce transformed from a normal Philly girl to one of the most famous football WAGs on the planet when she married now-retired Philadelphia Eagle, Jason Kelce. Now that she and the entire Kelce clan are under a microscope because of Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift, one might think that she'd change things up or go 'Hollywood.' But, that apparently couldn't be further from the truth, at least where her hairstyle is concerned, as she has been rocking her signature blond locks throughout the entire journey.

Jason and Kylie Kelce truly seem to be happy with one another, and they can certainly relate to each other, as Kylie has devoted her life to athletics as well. Kylie Kelce had a lot of experience as a field hockey player in college, so much so that she became a high school field hockey coach herself. Kylie's personal style jives well with her passions, as she tends to be dressed casually, ready for action, and the most radical change in her hair seems to come when Kylie decides to put it up in a ponytail or leave it down. So, we decided to make the radical change for her.