We Gave Kylie Kelce A Brunette Hair Makeover (OMG)
Kylie Kelce transformed from a normal Philly girl to one of the most famous football WAGs on the planet when she married now-retired Philadelphia Eagle, Jason Kelce. Now that she and the entire Kelce clan are under a microscope because of Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift, one might think that she'd change things up or go 'Hollywood.' But, that apparently couldn't be further from the truth, at least where her hairstyle is concerned, as she has been rocking her signature blond locks throughout the entire journey.
Jason and Kylie Kelce truly seem to be happy with one another, and they can certainly relate to each other, as Kylie has devoted her life to athletics as well. Kylie Kelce had a lot of experience as a field hockey player in college, so much so that she became a high school field hockey coach herself. Kylie's personal style jives well with her passions, as she tends to be dressed casually, ready for action, and the most radical change in her hair seems to come when Kylie decides to put it up in a ponytail or leave it down. So, we decided to make the radical change for her.
Kylie Kelce is a striking brunette
Kylie Kelce has had beautiful blond hair since she was a baby, but the Nicki Swift squad was wondering what she might look like with brown hair, and a Static Media photo editor made the magic happen. It was hard to imagine Kelce without her signature look, but the results were even better than we could have expected.
Kelce undeniably makes a stunning blond, and her typical hair color does make her eyes pop. But, her brunette makeover really makes all of her facial features stand out, and it brings out a beautiful rosiness in her complexion that isn't as noticeable with her lighter locks. The reddish undertone in the brown version of her mane makes her blush look even more natural.
Given that Kelce has rocked blond locks since birth (and since her preferred style seems pretty low maintenance), it seems safe to assume she won't be going dark anytime soon. But if she decides to make the switch, we can say without a doubt that she'd look fabulous!