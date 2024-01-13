The Stunning Transformation Of Kylie Kelce
The uproar surrounding pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's relationship is still ongoing. It all started in July 2023 when Kelce attended an Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in July. Swift reciprocated by attending her first NFL game two months later, sitting next to Kelce's mom, Donna, which pretty much confirmed their romance. Since then, the world has been obsessed with this pairing, watching them go on dates in New York City and Swifties ogling at the songstress' many outfits dedicated to her NFL beau while watching him play.
Their love story has also brought much attention to the Kelce family, specifically Travis' older brother Jason and his marriage to Kylie Kelce. Jason is in his twelfth season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and his wife has been by his side for several of his professional accomplishments, including winning Super Bowl LII. Kylie has been under the radar for the most part (you won't see her go into hysterics while sitting in a luxury suite at an NFL game like Swift), but she is devoted to her husband and his team.
There's a lot to know about Kylie Kelce. With all eyes on Travis and Taylor, it's time we put our attention to the other Kelce brother, his stunning wife, and their family.
She's a native of Philly
Talk about heading back to your roots! Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt) may be married to a Philadelphia Eagles professional football player, but the city has always been home for her.
Kylie was born in 1992 and was raised in the city of Narberth, one of several neighborhoods on the historic Pennslyvania Main Line. She attended Lower Marion High School in Ardmore, Pennslyvania, and earned her degree in Communications while attending Cabrini University in the city of Wayne. Always staying close to home, Kylie surely knows a lot more about the city of Philadelphia than her husband, Jason Kelce. The offensive lineman was born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, before being drafted by the Eagles in 2011. He's noted how being in Philly with family has helped his wife tremendously when they welcomed their first child. "She's from the area. Both of her parents are here, my parents came in, and she has a lot of friends, family members. She's not alone by any stretch of the imagination," he told reporters.
Like her husband, Kylie has one sibling, an older sister, whom she dedicated a sweet post to on Instagram, celebrating her 30th birthday in 2018. Kylie appears to have a close relationship with her sister and parents, posting a photo on Instagram of the day she graduated from college in 2017 and poking fun at her mom.
She's an athlete
Kylie Kelce knows something about competition and winning big, as she is an athlete like her husband. While attending high school, Kylie played field hockey for the school's team and continued to play when she attended Cabrini University.
According to the Cabrini Athletics page, during her first year of college, Kylie started in all 18 games and was named Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) Rookie of the Year and All-CSAC First Team. In her senior year, she started in all 20 games and was named All-CSAS First Team and Easter College Athletic Conference (ECAC) South All-Stars First Team, scoring 15 total points on five goals and five assists.
In 2019, Jason Kelce's wife shared photos on Instagram of her time playing for Cabrini and called being part of the team "one of the best decisions I've ever made." She added, "The experience gave me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime." Besides her love for her old college team, Kylie has also strongly supported the Kansas City Field Hockey League, including helping to grow the sport in the city. She shared a photo with league members on Instagram in December 2023, thanking those who have donated and sponsored the club.
She met Jason thanks to Tinder
You don't really hear about professional athletes using dating apps to find love, but that's precisely what Jason Kelce used to help him find the one, and thankfully, it worked!
Speaking on the Kelce brothers podcast, "New Heights," in September 2023, Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, shared how their love story began thanks to Tinder. She stated that she had no idea Jason was a professional NFL player on the Eagles because his profile picture had been cropped to display his face, despite the photo being the athlete in full uniform. Still, she proceeded to swipe right, signifying that she was interested.
Unfortunately, the pair's first date was far from romantic and would have had any woman running for the hills. Kylie shared how Jason got so drunk he fell asleep shortly after she had arrived, and one of Jason's teammates had to carry him out of the bar. Despite his state, Jason recalled, "I was sober enough to know it was the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life. It was love at first sight." Kylie gave Jason another shot, and Jason made up for it with their second date. On Instagram in November 2015, Kylie shared a black-and-white photo of herself with Jason to mark the start of their relationship. She captioned it, "Thank goodness you swiped right too."
Their engagement story wasn't particularly romantic
Jason and Kylie Kelce may have one of the most laid-back proposal stories of any celebrity couple. However, it certainly is one for the books.
Recalling the night they got engaged on the "New Heights" podcast to younger brother Travis Kelce, Jason admitted that he did not have a romantic bone in his body. So, it wasn't all too surprising when Kylie shared that the NFL star proposed to her in the car while they were leaving her parents' house. Jason started by sharing that he had initially wanted to return to the house to ask for her father's blessing but knew Kylie would have suspected something. Instead, he came up with this idea: "When we got in the car, I said, ”Ky, I'm sorry, but I gotta take a s***,'" the athlete said.
However, Kylie didn't fall for it, stating, "He came back out, and I said, ”Jason ... I know you didn't just go in there and take a s***, it usually takes you 20 minutes.'" She added, "He said, 'This isn't the most romantic way to do this,'" and she pretty much knew Jason was about to propose because he rarely lets out his romantic side.
They wed just two months after the Eagles won the Super Bowl
In February 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII. That meant each player, including football center Jason Kelce, walked away with a massive diamond and green sapphire ring. Kylie Kelce shared the momentous occasion on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two after the big win and captioning it, "The Eagles are Super Bowl Champs and this stud was at the center of it all."
Just two months later, Jason would end up with another ring on his finger, but this one would be permanent. In April 2018, Jason and Kylie wed at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia, surrounded by 170 guests and the couple's 120-pound Irish wolfhound, Winnie. The couple's photographer, Sarah Alderman, told Philadelphia magazine that she could sense Kylie and Jason were perfect for one another. "I couldn't pick a better couple. I work with couples all the time, and you can tell when people are a good match. These two are good for each other on every level," she shared.
Kylie shared a photo of their big day on Instagram to celebrate their first anniversary. "One year ago today we stood in front of our closest friends and family and vowed our love and commitment to each other. I am so beyond grateful that I get to share my life with this man. Happy one year J!" Kylie wrote.
Kylie gave birth to three daughters
It didn't take long for the couple to grow their family. In May 2019, Kylie Kelce announced on Instagram that she and Jason Kelce were expecting their first child. She shared a photo of their two Irish wolfhounds beside a pair of baby shoes. Just two months before the birth of their first child, Kylie posted an Instagram photo where she attended an Eagles game and wore a shirt that read, "62 did this," with an arrow pointing down toward her belly. "Just giving credit where credit is due," she cheekily captioned it.
The pair's first child, a daughter named Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, was born in October 2019. Two years later, in March 2021, Jason and Kylie welcomed their second daughter, Elliotte Ray Kelce. The NFL player became the ultimate girl dad when they welcomed another girl, the couple's third child, Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, in February 2023.
Speaking with People, Kylie saw her husband in a different light after welcoming girls. "It's been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is just absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold," she said.
She was prepared to go into labor during the 2023 Super Bowl
Jason and Travis Kelce went head to head when their teams faced off at the 2023 Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs came out on top, but it was almost a win for Jason in other ways. He had high hopes that Kylie, who was very pregnant with their third child and in the stands rooting for her husband, would go into labor that day.
He recalled that day on an episode of his and Travis' "New Heights" podcast, "It was an epic game, an epic Super Bowl, an epic one for our family. We did miss out on one thing that could have made it more epic though. That baby is still inside Kylie's belly," he shared. The Eagles player added, "I was actually rooting for Kylie to go into labor and have the baby at the stadium. I feel like that's very selfish of me, but that's what I wanted to happen."
Kylie was prepared to go into labor at the game. She told People before the big game that she had not one but both of her OBs on standby. "They're both my OBs on a regular basis, but I didn't necessarily want one to be by themselves. All hands on deck," she shared. Luckily, Kylie didn't have to give birth at the stadium but did welcome their daughter, Bennett, two weeks later.
Kylie isn't a fan of the spotlight
A lot of buzz surrounded the Kelce family when Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce began a romance with pop superstar Taylor Swift in 2023. The insane media attention isn't something Kylie Kelce is very fond of, and she made it known. During an interview with Spectrum, she shared, "It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of the camera. I was a communications major in college. I love to be behind it; that's my bread and butter."
As reported by E! News, tabloids came after Kylie's statements. Twisting the mother of three's words to sound somewhat hostile towards Swift and the spotlight wasn't something she was going to stand for. Kylie set the record straight in a TikTok, explaining, "Go watch that video. I said it's not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn't say that. That seems like a stretch to me. You're reaching!" She added, "These tabloids. I'mma tell you what we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts in Philadelphia: F*** around and find out."
Don't mess with this Philly girl!
She's a sit in the stands kind of girl
Taylor Swift was first seen rooting for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in a private suite during a game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023. Since then, she's made several appearances at Arrowhead, notably sitting with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, and joining Kelce's mom and dad in their private family suite.
However, you won't see Kylie Kelce cheering on Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles in her own suite at Lincoln Financial Field or accompanying Swift at a Chiefs game to root for her brother-in-law. Instead, Kelce prefers to lay low and blend in with Eagles fans. When asked by Spectrum if she'd be sitting in the Kelce suite for the Eagles vs. Chiefs game during their November 20th, 2023 matchup, she shared, "I'm a stands girl. I love sitting in the stands. Cheering with the fans even if it's an opposing team's stadium."
Another reason why Kylie won't be sitting with Swift? Travis is known for bringing a large entourage. "Travis has a lot of people who come to games, and everyone loves to support him, but it means it's a tight squeeze in there. Also, it's fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room is rooting against you," she said.
Kylie gives back to her community
Jason and Kylie Kelce are known for giving back through their charitable efforts and foundations. In October 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles player started the non-profit (Be)Philly Foundation, which aims to help the youth in the city "fulfill their potential" and "develop the self-belief, resiliency, and drive to achieve whatever they set their minds to," as stated on their website.
Kylie is highly devoted to helping raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation. In 2022, she held her second annual event at Ocean Drive Bar & Restaurant in New Jersey that raised $150,000 for Eagles Autism, with Jason graciously donating $50,000 of that money. Photos of the day shared on Kylie's Instagram featured Jason's mom, Donna Kelce, handing out shots. In 2023, Kylie held the same event at the exact location for its third year and raised $380,000 for the foundation.
Kylie also shared an Instagram photo where she teamed up with her mother-in-law to sell her famous Mama Kelce Cookies. The proceeds went towards Eagles Austim and Operation Breakthrough, a foundation that helps children in poverty. The cookies were sold during the Chiefs and Eagles games on Christmas Day in 2023.