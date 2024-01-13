The Stunning Transformation Of Kylie Kelce

The uproar surrounding pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's relationship is still ongoing. It all started in July 2023 when Kelce attended an Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in July. Swift reciprocated by attending her first NFL game two months later, sitting next to Kelce's mom, Donna, which pretty much confirmed their romance. Since then, the world has been obsessed with this pairing, watching them go on dates in New York City and Swifties ogling at the songstress' many outfits dedicated to her NFL beau while watching him play.

Their love story has also brought much attention to the Kelce family, specifically Travis' older brother Jason and his marriage to Kylie Kelce. Jason is in his twelfth season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and his wife has been by his side for several of his professional accomplishments, including winning Super Bowl LII. Kylie has been under the radar for the most part (you won't see her go into hysterics while sitting in a luxury suite at an NFL game like Swift), but she is devoted to her husband and his team.

There's a lot to know about Kylie Kelce. With all eyes on Travis and Taylor, it's time we put our attention to the other Kelce brother, his stunning wife, and their family.