The Tragic Truth About Katy Perry

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

Do you ever feel like a plastic bag? Katy Perry undoubtedly does sometimes — as the singer has overcome more than enough obstacles throughout her pop diva reign. The Santa Barbara native may be known for her whimsical stage presence and colorful performances, but a lot of compartmentalizing goes into her artist persona. Underneath her tutus and sequin-encrusted bras exists Katheryn Hudson, an artist who broke out of a strict evangelical upbringing to become one of the greatest artists of her time.

Amid her journey to being a pop sensation, she battled messy public breakups, mental health struggles, flopped singles, and several other hurdles while spreading her message of positivity, equality, and femininity to the world. Nearly two decades after "I Kissed a Girl" put her on the map, people wonder what kind of message she will bring to the table in the coming years. Perry's her highly-contested album, "143," is set to be released in late September 2024, after her last record, "Smile," proved to be a disappointment in sales. With many speculating that her career has come and gone, a lot is at stake for the mother of two and her future in the music industry.

Can the same performer who famously wiped away her tears minutes before she took the stage in her "Katy Perry: Part of Me" documentary make an epic comeback? Or will the trials and tribulations of her career mishaps put a mark on her otherwise candy-coated pop legacy? While she may be living the teenage dream at times, there's a tragic truth to Katy Perry that exists behind her alpha persona.