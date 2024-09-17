New Pic Of Sasha Obama Smoking Proves She Hasn't Kicked Her & Malia's Bad Habit
A new photo of Sasha Obama proves that she still shares a bad habit with her big sister, Malia Obama: smoking. The youngest Obama sister, who lives in Los Angeles with big sis Malia, was spotted out driving her car in Los Angeles as she indulged in a leisurely smoke sesh. The young adult, who obtained a sociology degree from USC in May 2024, seemed deep in thought as she cruised through L.A. traffic. Of course, Sasha's smoking habit probably wouldn't rouse much interest if she was just another Gen-Z public figure. In fact, it'd probably be used to edge up her image. But given that her father is former President Barack Obama, it always incites a bit of mild controversy.
Sasha's smoking photo cropped up roughly a year after photogs caught Malia taking a break from her burgeoning film career by indulging in a public smoking session. According to OK Magazine, Malia was also captured smoking in Los Angeles in October 2023, surrounded by a group of friends. In one of the photos embedded within the article, the eldest Obama sister looked thoroughly annoyed with having a camera in her face. And honestly, who wouldn't be?
But while Malia, who only recently started opening up to the press as she promotes her creative endeavors, has never spoken about how it feels to have her vices broadcast to the world, her father Barack's smoking habit has been well documented. And much of it has been through his own words!
Barack Obama smoked for years
Sasha and Malia Obama came by their smoking habits honestly, as their father, former President Barack Obama has spoken at length about his past with smoking, which also bled over into his time in the White House. In 2009, Obama dedicated an entire segment of a press conference to the topic, saying, "As a former smoker, I constantly struggle with it. Have I fallen off the wagon sometimes? Yes (via CBS News). Am I a daily smoker, a constant smoker? No. I don't do it in front of my kids, I don't do it in front my family, and I would say that I'm 95 percent cured, but there are times that I mess up."
And though Barack has since overcome his past smoking habits, claiming in 2013 that he was inspired by a fear of his wife, Michelle Obama, his smoking once got him in trouble as a young adult. "I went to Disneyland twice when I was younger," said Barack, who also found time to fit in a Kool & the Gang concert the same day (via People). "After the concert ... you could still hang out in the park, so we went into the gondolas. I'm ashamed to say this, so close your ears, young people. But a few of us were smoking on the gondolas." Unsurprisingly, Disneyland security wasn't having it. "I was booted from the Magic Kingdom," he continued. "At the end, they said, 'You're going to have to leave, sir, for breaking the rules of the Magic Kingdom, but you are welcome to come back any time.'"
Fans have been divided over Sasha's smoking habit
Social media has totally latched onto Sasha Obama's smoking habits over the years, and shocker, most of the backlash hasn't been about the very legitimate health concerns, such as lung cancer, that smoking can lead to down the road, which is definitely a fair point (even though she has a right to indulge). Still, Sasha has also generated support from social media, and it's not just celebs who've defended her and her sister, Malia Obama. For example, one fan on Reddit didn't tiptoe around the fact that smoking can be detrimental, but they did remind folks that most people experiment with vices in their 20s. "A 22 year old has bad habits. More news at 10," they sarcastically wrote.
Several more users also felt the need to stick up for Sasha's right to live her life on her own terms despite the public's opinion. "I feel sorry for her. Her life is none of their business. She can do what she wants as long as she isn't hurting anyone," commented another user. Of course, some of the support came through jokes about her smoking habit impacting her father's political career. "Now that I have seen this picture, I will not be voting for her father next election," they wrote. Another user, who has racked up over 23,000 upvotes, commented: "This is really going to hurt Obama's election campaign."