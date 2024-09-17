New Pic Of Sasha Obama Smoking Proves She Hasn't Kicked Her & Malia's Bad Habit

A new photo of Sasha Obama proves that she still shares a bad habit with her big sister, Malia Obama: smoking. The youngest Obama sister, who lives in Los Angeles with big sis Malia, was spotted out driving her car in Los Angeles as she indulged in a leisurely smoke sesh. The young adult, who obtained a sociology degree from USC in May 2024, seemed deep in thought as she cruised through L.A. traffic. Of course, Sasha's smoking habit probably wouldn't rouse much interest if she was just another Gen-Z public figure. In fact, it'd probably be used to edge up her image. But given that her father is former President Barack Obama, it always incites a bit of mild controversy.

Sasha's smoking photo cropped up roughly a year after photogs caught Malia taking a break from her burgeoning film career by indulging in a public smoking session. According to OK Magazine, Malia was also captured smoking in Los Angeles in October 2023, surrounded by a group of friends. In one of the photos embedded within the article, the eldest Obama sister looked thoroughly annoyed with having a camera in her face. And honestly, who wouldn't be?

But while Malia, who only recently started opening up to the press as she promotes her creative endeavors, has never spoken about how it feels to have her vices broadcast to the world, her father Barack's smoking habit has been well documented. And much of it has been through his own words!